“We are trying hard but being respectful” – Pochettino highlights area where Chelsea must reinforce before transfer window shuts

Mauricio Pochettino has highlighted Chelsea's need to strengthen in the midfield area before the end of the transfer window.

The Blues are currently embroiled in a major transfer battle with Liverpool for Moises Caicedo — a player they have been linked with for the majority of the summer. So far, they have failed to make a suitable offer for the midfielder.

Reports emerged today (11 August) that Liverpool struck an agreement on a £110 million fee with Brighton & Hove Albion. But according to Fabrizio Romano, Caicedo has informed Liverpool he only wants to join Chelsea.

The Blues are yet to submit an improved offer, having failed with a £100 million bid recently. Amidst this, Pochettino was asked which area his team needs strengthening in. He told reporters, via Football.London:

"It's obvious when you look at the squad and when you compare to last season too many midfielders leave the squad. We are trying hard but being respectful. It is so important to be very respectful, it is the way I love to work and the way we need to work."

So far, Chelsea have sold Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount since the Argentine manager took over. Their current senior options in central midfield include Enzo Fernandez and Conor Gallagher.

Andrey Santos, Carney Chukwuemeka and Lesley Ugochukwu (all 19) will also be eager to break into the Blues' midfield this term. But they currently lack the experience needed to be regular starters for Chelsea.

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino tight-lipped on Moises Caicedo situation

Mauricio Pochettino and Jurgen Klopp offered two different responses when asked about Moises Caicedo earlier today. In his press conference, Klopp confidently stated, via Liverpool Echo:

"The fee with the club is agreed. We will see what that means. We aren't a club with endless resources and we didn't expect a couple of things to happen this summer. Then it happened."

When 'Poch' was asked to address the situation hours later, he said, via Football.London:

"I never talk about players who don't belong to us. We are working hard to add more players to the squad and if we have some update to make for you the club will do."

Caicedo, 21, has made 53 senior appearances for the Seagulls since joining them for £4.5 million in February 2021. It is almost certain that the fee Brighton receive for him will eclipse the British record £105 million Arsenal paid to West Ham United for Declan Rice.

All that remains to be seen is if it will be Chelsea or Liverpool paying the sum. Earlier, the Reds paid a combined £105 million fee to sign Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai in midfield.