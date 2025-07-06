“We have to understand that" - Javier Mascherano highlights why Lionel Messi played full match on Inter Miami's MLS return

Inter Miami boss Javier Mascherano explained why star attacker Lionel Messi played the entire 90 minutes of the Herons' 4-1 MLS win at CF Montreal on Saturday (July 5).
Days after their FIFA Club World Cup exit with a 4-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Round of 16, Messi was back in domestic action. Following Montreal's early opener, it was all Miami, with Tadeo Allende and Messi putting the visitors in front at the break.
Mascherano's side continued their dominance in the second period, with Messi bagging his second of the night, while Telasco Segovia completed the scoring at the hour mark to complete a resounding victory at the Saputo Stadium.
However, with the outcome of the game decided much before full-time, Messi was kept on the field. Explaining that, Mascherano said (as per GOAL):
'We have to understand that Leo is happiest when he’s playing football. Every time he’s fit, he’s going to want to play - and we’re going to let him. He gives us a huge advantage when he’s on the pitch, and of course, we want to make the most of it."
About how the game panned out, the Argentine boss added:
“In general, we played a great match. It’s never easy to reintegrate into league competition after the Club World Cup, but the players handled it perfectly. It’s a great night - we took three very important points that allow us to refocus on MLS.”
Following the victory, the Herons are up to sixth in the MLS Eastern Conference but have four games in hand over leaders FC Cincinnati, who are a point clear at the top.
How has Lionel Messi fared for Inter Miami this season?
Inter Miami attacker Lionel Messi is in the midst of a solid campaign, his second full season in American football since arriving on a free transfer in the summer of 2023.
After an injury-plagued 2024 season, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has been largely fit this year, contributing 16 goals and six assists in 24 outings across competitions. Ten of those goals and five assists (jn 13 games) have come in MLS.
In the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup - which Inter Miami have exited following a loss to PSG - Messi scored once in four games. That lone strike came in a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Primeira Liga side FC Porto in the second group game.
Lionel Messi, though, drew blanks against his former side PSG in the Round of 16 as the reigning European treble winners didn't break a sweat to romp into the quarter-finals, where they beat Bayern Munich 2-0 on Saturday, to reach the last-four.