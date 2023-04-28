"We value him very much" - Xavi admits he personally requested Barcelona to sign 27-year-old star last summer

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has admitted that he personally requested the club to sign Andreas Christensen last summer.

The Denmark international has been an undisputed hit at the Camp Nou following his move on a free transfer last summer. Christensen has established himself as a regular at the heart of the Barcelona defence and has been missed over the last few weeks.

While the Dane has been out for more than a month, his absence has had a major impact on the Catalan giants' form.

Following Barcelona's 2-1 loss to Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday, 26 April, Xavi has highlighted the importance of the former Chelsea defender. The Blaugrana boss has claimed that Christensen was his own signing and he urged the club to sign the Danish defender.

Xavi said, as quoted by Football.Espana:

“He is a personal signing, of mine. We have a lot of confidence in him. He is always focused, aware of what can happen. The defensive line moves forward very well with him. We value him very much and we have missed him a lot.”

Xavi has also claimed that he urged the club to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla and has credited the Frenchman for adapting to the right-back role. He added:

“We’ll see next year. He’s adapting to the full-back role but I know he’s a central defender. He is also a signing of mine. Due to circumstances, he’s adapting to the full-back for the good of the team. We know he’s a central defender and that he’s more comfortable as a central defender. He’s adapting and he has the humility to play there.”

Barcelona look destined to win the La Liga title despite their recent dip in form as they lead second-placed Real Madrid by 11 points.

Barcelona given massive boost as 2 key players set to return after long injury lay-offs

Barcelona have been handed a massive double injury boost, with Christensen and Ousmane Dembele set to return for their La Liga clash against Real Betis on 29 April as per Diario AS.

Christensen suffered an injury while on international duty in March while Dembele has been sidelined since suffering a hamstring injury in a league win against Girona in January.

Midfielder Pedri and Frenkie de Jong also recently returned to action in Barca's 1-0 La Liga win against Atletico Madrid on 23 April.

