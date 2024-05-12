"We’ve forgotten how good he is" - Jamie Redknapp raves about Chelsea superstar who made injury return against Nottingham Forest 

Former Liverpool and England midfielder Jamie Redknapp has hailed Chelsea skipper Reece James after the full-back returned to action on Saturday, May 11. The 24-year-old set up the winner for the Blues as they came from behind to secure all three points against Nottingham Forest.

James made his first appearance since December having undergone surgery to recover from a recurring hamstring issue. The England international was introduced by Mauricio Pochettino in the 79th minute and made almost an immediate impression.

Mykhailo Mudryk (8') opened the scoring for Chelsea before Nottingham Forest scored twice to go 2-1 up. Raheem Sterling equalized in the 80th minute before Nicolas Jackson converted Reece James' stunning cross two minutes later to put the west London giants ahead.

Jamie Redknapp was hugely impressed with James and the way he set up Jackson for the winner. The former Liverpool midfielder also insisted that the Blues skipper could be considered for a spot in Gareth Southgate's England side for the Euros. Redknapp said, as quoted by the Chelsea Chronicle:

“That is fantastic from Reece James. The keeper tries to read it, but the weight of the cross is just crying out to be headed into the net. It’s almost like we’ve forgotten how good he is, because if you remembered, you wouldn’t have let him have that much space. He just lifts a delicious cross.”

Redknapp added:

“I think talent-wise, he’s as good as any right-back in the world. I think it would be a bit of a gamble [taking him to Euro 2024]… He’s going to get two games now, Brighton and Bournemouth. It might give him some minutes that he needs. It would certainly be a risk, but he has got so much talent and if he can stay fit he’s one of the best. It’s just whether Gareth [Southgate] feels it’s a risk worth taking.”

James has only been able to make 10 appearances this season across competitions due to his recurring injury problems. Since the start of last season, James has already missed 63 games for Chelsea, which is certainly a cause for concern.

Chelsea looking to offload on-loan star with £35m release clause: Reports

Chelsea reportedly want to offload Ian Maatsen in the summer, who has done pretty well since departing the club on loan in January. The 22-year-old has impressed with Borussia Dortmund and is now set to face Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

As claimed by Ben Jacobs, Dortmund are keen on landing Maatsen in a permanent deal. However, they are willing to offer well below the Dutchman's £35 million release clause.

Maatsen has made 21 appearances for Edin Tezric's side since moving to Signal Iduna Park on loan in January, scoring two goals and providing as many assists.