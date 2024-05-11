"We've got what it takes to make a game of it" - Ange Postecoglou warns Manchester City as Arsenal hope for favour from rivals

Tottenham Hotspur Ange Postecoglou has claimed that his side will "have a crack" at Manchester City in their Premier League game on Tuesday, May 14. The current league holders are engaged in a title race with Spurs' arch-rivals Arsenal.

The Cityzens inched closer to their fourth consecutive Premier League title after thrashing Fulham 4-0 at Craven Cottage on Saturday. Pep Guardiola's men dethroned Arsenal as league leaders and sit two points above, having played as many games as the Gunners.

That will, however, change when Mikel Arteta's men take on Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday. Their game might seal the race for the Premier League title. The Gunners need a win to continue their dreams of bagging their first-ever Premier League title in over two decades. Should they win, attention will then shift to Manchester City's game against Spurs.

If City go down against Spurs, Arsenal will only need to defeat Everton at home on the last day of the season to break the Cityzens' Premier League dominance. Postecoglou has claimed that his side has what it takes to challenge a team like City. He added that the fans will be on their side too, considering the clash will take place on their home turf.

Here's what he said about Tottenham Hotspur's chances against the Cityzens (via Metro):

"I think we’ve got what it takes to make a game of it and play our football and see where it takes us. They’re an outstanding them. Them and Arsenal are the benchmark [in the Premier League] right now, they’re 20-odd points ahead of us so we’ve got some ground to make up. But it’s at our place, it’s 95 minutes of football and we’re going to have a crack."

Spurs will go into the game against Manchester City off the back of a 2-1 win against Burnley at home on Saturday. Postecoglou's men lost their last games on the trot. They faced a 4-0 defeat at Newcastle United, a 3-2 defeat to title-chasers Arsenal at home, a 2-0 loss at a resurgent Chelsea side, and a 4-2 loss at Liverpool.

Furthermore, they're four points adrift of a Champions League spot that is currently occupied by Aston Villa. Spurs would be hoping that the Villans lose their remaining games. Spurs would also need to push themselves to take points off City to keep their hopes of a top-four position alive. Interestingly, this would also mean allowing their north London rivals, Arsenal, to bag the Premier League title.

Manchester City overtake Arsenal for most goals scored in the Premier League this season

Goals for both the Gunners and the Cityzens have come in abundance this season. The former have scored 88 goals while the defending champions have scored 91 goals this season.

Guardiola's men overtook Arsenal following a 4-0 win against Fulham on Saturday. The goal difference could be a deciding factor should the two teams end the season with the same points after 38 games. As for now, Arsenal have an advantage over Manchester City by two goals.

Manchester City's last game of the season will be against West Ham United on May 19 while Arsenal will face Everton on the same day, both at home. It is highly likely that the race for the title might be settled on the last matchday of the season.