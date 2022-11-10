"We've been properly fleeced", "As useless as an injured player" - Chelsea fans turn on summer signing for his underwhelming display in 2-0 Manchester City defeat

Chelsea fans have gone down hard on summer signing Marc Cucurella for yet another poor showing. The Spaniard struggled once again during the Blues' 2-0 defeat to Manchester City in the EFL Cup on Wednesday, November 9.

Cucurella started as a left centre-back in Ben Chilwell's absence. However, he couldn't contribute much as the Cityzens scored twice in the second half to walk into the fourth round of the EFL Cup. Riyad Mahrez and Julian Alvarez netted for Pep Guardiola's side in the 53rd and 58th minutes respectively.

Following the result, Chelsea fans criticized the Spain international. Some suggested that the Blues had been 'fleeced' by Cucurella's former club, Brighton & Hove Albion. One fan tweeted:

"The less said about Cucurella the better, we've been properly fleeced by Brighton"

A @LoftusCheeked The less said about Cucurella the better, we've been properly fleeced by Brighton

Another fan added that Cucurella should be dropped to the bench in favor of teenage left-back Lewis Hall.

"Chelsea should trust the academy more. There’s nothing Cucurella could do that Lewis Hall can’t do better."

Man of Letters. @Letter_to_Jack Chelsea should trust the academy more. There's nothing Cucurella could do that Lewis Hall can't do better.

Here are some other reactions from Blues fans:

Ama Judith @ama_serwaaa Who scouted cucurella for Chelsea? 🤔

SHIZZY AYO🕊 @shizzyayo1 Whoever scout Cucurella has cost Chelsea a lot.

One fan even went on to claim that the west London club needs to start looking for Cucurella replacements just three months after his arrival at Stamford Bridge.

"I think Cucurella is as useless as an injured player. Find a replacement."

Toronto @Torontojw1 @ChelseaFC I think Cucurella is as useless as an injured player. Find a replacement.

How has Chelsea left-back Marc Cucurella fared so far this season?

Chelsea signed Marc Cucurella for a sum of around €65 million from Brighton in the summer transfer window earlier this year. He was brought in by then-manager Thomas Tuchel to add depth to the left-back department with Ben Chilwell only just returning from a serious injury.

The Spaniard has featured 17 times for the Blues across competitions so far this campaign, providing two assists in the process. Cucurella has played as a wing-back, left-back and centre-back in just three months of action. The lack of consistency in his position could be a reason for his struggles so far.

Perhaps Cucurella could come good and recapture the form that he showed for the Seagulls last season if he has a well-defined role. With the Blues enduring a tough season so far as well, it could be premature to label him a failed signing.

Chelsea are currently seventh in the Premier League table with 21 points from 13 matches, five points off fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur. They have, however, qualified for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, where they will face Borussia Dortmund, after finishing top of Group E.

