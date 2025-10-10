“We’ve seen him doing this many times" - Roy Keane praises Arsenal star for his showing for national team

Roy Keane lauded Arsenal star Bukayo Saka's performance for England against Wales on Thursday, October 9. He said that he wasn't surprised by the winger's 'fantastic' performance.
Saka started as the Three Lions beat Wales 3-0 at Wembley Stadium in a friendly on Thursday. Morgan Rogers opened the scoring in the third minute before Ollie Watkins added another eight minutes later. Saka completed the scoring in the 20th minute.
The Arsenal man attempted four shots, completed 27/31 passes, providing one key pass, and won 2/4 duels (via SofaScore). After the game, Roy Keane spoke about Saka on ITV and said (h/t TBR Football):
“We’ve seen him doing this many times. Fantastic. Poor from Wales, giving Saka time like this. The quality gets his foot wrong with the pace. As soon as he left his foot, you know, he’s going to the back of the net.”
He also slammed Wales for their defending against Saka, saying:
“We see brilliant players like Saka coming in. You’ve got to get somebody across. We see, he does this week in week out. We know he’s shooting or crossing it. So we can make a lot of excuses for the Welsh players who look like they’re shell-shocked.”
Saka has now scored 13 goals in 45 games for England, more than any Arsenal player in history.
Roy Keane lauded another Arsenal player recently
In the latest episode of Stick To Football, Roy Keane shared his thoughts on the debate regarding Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo. He picked the Arsenal midfielder, saying that he has "got a little bit extra".
The former Manchester United midfielder said:
“I would go with Rice every day of the week. He’s just got that package, a little bit extra on all the other parts on Caicedo, I think. I’d go with Rice.”
There has been a debate in recent weeks regarding Premier League midfielders, with fans and pundits split between the likes of Rice and Caicedo. Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville claimed that Caicedo is better than Rice and Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch.
Arsenal signed Rice from West Ham United for a reported fee of £105 million in 2023. He's recorded 17 goals and 23 assists in 113 games for them, winning one FA Community Shield.
Caicedo, meanwhile, joined Chelsea from Brighton & Hove Albion for a reported fee of £115 million in 2023. He's contributed six goals and 10 assists in 107 appearances for them, winning the FIFA Club World Cup and the UEFA Europa Conference League.