“I would go with him every day of the week” - Roy Keane makes his choice in debate over Arsenal star Declan Rice and Chelsea ace Moises Caicedo

Roy Keane has made his pick between Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice and his Chelsea counterpart Moises Caicedo. He chose the Englishman, saying that he's got "a little bit extra" on the Ecuador international.

In recent weeks, the debate between Rice and Caicedo has heated up. This became prominent after former Manchester United right-back Gary Neville picked Caicedo over the likes of Rice and Ryan Gravenberch. Many fans and pundits have offered their thoughts on the debate.

On the recent episode of the Stick To Football podcast, Manchester United legend Roy Keane also shared his pick, saying:

“I would go with Rice every day of the week. He’s just got that package, a little bit extra on all the other parts on Caicedo, I think. I’d go with Rice.”

Arsenal signed Declan Rice from West Ham United for a reported fee of £105 million in the summer of 2023. He's made 113 appearances for them, scoring 17 goals and providing 23 assists. However, he's failed to help them win a major trophy.

Caicedo, meanwhile, joined Chelsea in 2023 as well for a reported fee of £115 million from Brighton & Hove Albion. He's made 107 appearances for the Blues, contributing six goals and 10 assists. He's helped them win the FIFA Club World Cup and the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Rio Ferdinand makes his pick between Arsenal's Declan Rice and Chelsea's Moises Caicedo

Another Manchester United legend, Rio Ferdinand, has also shared his pick between Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo. He said that for the No. 8 position, he would pick the Arsenal star due to his goal contributions. He added that he would pick the Chelsea man if he were looking for a holding midfielder.

Highlighting the attributes of both midfielders, Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel, Rio Ferdinand Presents:

“I think that they have a lot of similarities in their game. Declan, if you let him off the leash, he’ll give you more going forward. But Caicedo, defensively, he smells danger quicker and better, that’s more of his make up. I don’t think there’s much between them [at the moment], if I’m being honest. I’d be happy to have either one of them. Both of them, when they were on the market to be sold, I was screaming for Manchester United to buy them."

The former Manchester United defender added:

“I saw the value in Caicedo, I thought he would have been magnificent for Manchester United. Declan would have also been a ridiculous signing as well. It depends on what position you’re going to play them in. If you’re going to play a holding midfielder, I’d probably say Caicedo. But if you’re going to say as a No. 8, I would say Declan. You let Declan go forward, he scores more goals than Caicedo all day long."

Rice's Arsenal currently sit atop the Premier League table after seven games in the 2025-26 season. Caicedo's Chelsea, meanwhile, are seventh, five points behind the leaders. Arsenal and Chelsea will face off first at Stamford Bridge in the league on November 30 before the reverse fixture on February 28, 2026.

