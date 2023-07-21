“We’ve seen things like this happen in the Premier League” – Laura Woods believes Arsenal signing Kai Havertz can become like Newcastle star

TNT sports journalist Laura Woods has backed Arsenal star Kai Havertz to come good for the Gunners despite criticism from fans.

The 24-year-old Germany international made a £65 million switch to the Emirates from rival London club Chelsea earlier this summer. The transfer was greeted with a couple of doubts about his ability by Gunners fans, due to his underwhelming stint at West London.

Havertz registered just 32 goals and 15 assists for Chelsea in 139 appearances, across three seasons. There were also several concerns surrounding what should be his preferred position as he never really had one at Stamford Bridge. He played as a centre-forward or at times on the wings.

Now some Arsenal fans are already having the same concerns over Havertz, especially after watching him in the club's pre-season games.

The German recently made headlines earlier this week after he failed to score during a skills challenge with the Gunners. He, however, made amends and opened his goal-scoring account during Arsenal's 5-0 thrashing of MLS All-Stars.

Meanwhile, journalist, Laura Woods has expressed optimism around Havertz's chances at the Emirates. She went further to state that she expects the player's case to be like that of Joelinton of Newcastle United.

During an interview with TNT, Woods said:

"I think with Havertz, he's not a striker and I think you've got to play him in the right position. If Arteta thinks that might be midfield, I'm fully trusting of Arteta. I've always been an Arteta, trust the process disciple."

Comparing Havertz with Joelinton of Newcastle United, she said:

"So if he's picked him out and thought, 'You know what, let's pop him in midfield', we've seen things like this happen in the PL before, like Joelinton. Wasn't very good up front, you drop him back a little bit and all of a sudden you've got this incredible new-born player."

She added:

"So we might have that with Havertz but to be honest, I actually thought he was great at Chelsea so I'm excited about that."

Joelington started at Newcastle as a forward but failed to make any impact. However, he was brilliant for the club in midfielder last season, helping them qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

Mikel Arteta speaks on plans for Arsenal star Kai Havertz

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta gave a hint on where he could play new signing Havertz next season.

Prior to his transfer to Arsenal, the 24-year-old had an identity crisis. He has struggled to have a well-defined position, especially at Chelsea, where he was often played out of position.

Arteta believes that Havertz could offer his team a lot due to his versatility. He hinted at the prospect of using the German as an attacking midfielder and other positions if the need arises.

As reported by The Mirror, he said:

"He [Havertz] gives us something very different with his quality and size as well, when you have to beat the press for example and use him as a target man."

He added:

"So, we will see - for now, he’s playing in the attacking midfield position, but I’m sure throughout the season and throughout games as well, we’re going to have the options to play him in different positions."

Havertz will next feature for Arsenal in their pre-season friendly against Manchester United on July 22.