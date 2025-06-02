“We’ve talked about it a bit” - Niclas Fullkrug reveals he’s spoken to Florian Wirtz about Premier League tranfer amid Liverpool links

German forward Niclas Fullkrug has revealed that he has had a conversation with Florian Wirtz regarding the latter's rumoured move to Liverpool this summer. The 21-year-old's explosive form with Bayer Leverkusen hasn't escaped the attention of the Reds.

Ad

Wirtz registered 16 goals and 15 assists from 45 games for the German giants in the recently concluded season, subsequently turning heads at Anfield. Recent reports have claimed that the Merseyside club are ahead of Bayern Munich and Manchester City in the race to sign the German this year.

Speaking recently, as cited by Mirror, Fullkrug acknowledged that Wirtz would improve Liverpool.

"First of all, nothing official has been decided yet and I do not know whether that will be the case. That means you won’t get any new information from me! But of course I talk to Flo a lot and we’ve talked about it a bit," said Fullkrug.

Ad

Trending

He continued:

"Basically, Flo is simply an outstanding player with special qualities. I think it doesn’t matter what league, as soon as you give Flo a metre too much it becomes dangerous and he can use these spaces very well."

He concluded:

"He is also very versatile and he can use these spaces with a dribble, with a pass or even with a finish because he is so flexible. No matter where he goes I think he would work very well and even if it was Liverpool then I am sure that he would definitely bring this team forward."

Ad

Bayer Leverkusen have reportedly rejected the Reds' opening offer of £109m, and want around £125m to let Wirtz go this summer.

Will Caoimhin Kelleher leave Liverpool this summer?

Caoimhin Kelleher

Caoimhin Kelleher is all set to leave Liverpool this summer to join Brentford, according to the BBC. The Ireland international has registered nine clean sheets from 20 games this season.

Ad

However, he has largely played second fiddle to Alisson Becker, who is the established No. 1 for the Reds. His situation is likely to get worse this summer, with Giorgi Mamardashvili set to join the Merseyside club from Valencia.

Kelleher could drop further down the pecking order at Anfield as a result and the player has now decided to embark on a new adventure. Liverpool have reportedly accepted Brentford's offer of £12.5m plus add-ons. The 26-year-old will replace Mark Flekken at the Gtech Community Stadium, with the Dutch goalkeeper on his way to Bayer Leverkusen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written over 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered close to 20 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More