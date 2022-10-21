“We’ve been winning some silverware, which is a big goal of mine, I always want to win things” – Mason Mount when asked if he’ll leave Chelsea in case big-money offer arrived

Chelsea attacker Mason Mount has told Tatler magazine that he is determined to win trophies after being asked if he would consider leaving Stamford Bridge in a big-money move.

Mount has found form following a disappointing start to the season, which saw him go 11 games without scoring.

Under new manager Graham Potter, he has been a standout performer with two goals and three assists under the English tactician.

However, Mount's contract with the Blues runs until 2024, and there has been speculation that top European sides may be weighing up a move.

The Englishman was asked if he could follow in the footsteps of compatriot Jack Grealish, who headed from Aston Villa to Manchester City for £100 million in 2021.

"I dunno. The money is..."

He continued,

"I've always obviously been a Chelsea boy. I'm very, very happy here. We've been winning some silverware, which is a big goal of mine, I always want to win things."

Mount rose up the youth ranks at Chelsea before making his senior debut in 2019.

The English forward has gone on to make 174 appearances, scoring 32 goals and providing 36 assists.

In that time, he has won the UEFA Champions League, the FIFA Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup.

Mount has perhaps hinted that he wants his side to secure more silverware as he heads towards the latter stages of his current contract.

Chelsea manager Potter can't understand Mount critics

Mount is shining under Potter

Mount's struggles at the start of the season drew criticism from many as he failed to impress for both club and country.

Potter who has been a catalyst for Mount's upturn in form, is bemused by scrutiny that has come the English forward's way, saying (via BBC Sport):

"It's a joy. He's a fantastic person, he loves to play football and he loves the club here,"

Potter added:

"It's surprising - I get a few questions, there seems to be mixed opinion on Mason. I find that strange, especially from the outside."

LDN @LDNFootbalI Mason Mount has a goal or assist every 61 minutes under Graham Potter in the Premier League… Mason Mount has a goal or assist every 61 minutes under Graham Potter in the Premier League… 🔥 https://t.co/xGKspPcylT

Mount will be hoping to be part of the England squad that heads to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in late November.

He has earned 32 international caps, scoring five goals including a vital strike in a 3-3 draw with Germany in the UEFA Nations League on September 26.

The Chelsea attacker's versatility could be vital for Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate as he can play both as a wide-forward and in attacking midfield.

