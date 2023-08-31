"We are waiting to see if they decide" - Atletico Madrid president on Joao Felix's potential departure amid Barcelona links

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has spoken about Joao Felix potentially leaving the club to join Barcelona. Cerezo said that the club are waiting to see if the Blaugrana make a move for the Portugal international.

Felix, who spent the second half of the 2022-23 season on loan at Chelsea, has been heavily linked with a move to the Blaugrana this summer. Barca have a void in their attack since Ousmane Dembele and Ansu Fati's departures, and Felix could turn out to be a great replacement.

Speaking about Felix's future, Cerezo said (via O Jogo Portugal):

"Joao Felix is an Atletico player. We are waiting to see how this issue is resolved. He said he wanted to go to a specific team like Barcelona, and we are waiting to see if they decide or not."

Joao Felix joined Atletico Madrid in 2019 and has made 131 appearances across competitions, scoring 34 goals and providing 18 assists across competitions. The winger, though, has fallen out with Diego Simeone and seemingly doesn't have a future.

Felix is yet to make an appearance for Los Rojiblancos this season. He has been linked with a summer move away, with Barcelona touted as his most possible next destination.

Joao Felix has made clear his desire to play for Barcelona

Joao Felix has not hidden his desire to represent the Blaugrana. The Portugal international has said that it has been a dream for him to play for the La Liga giants.

Since his return to Atleti after the loan spell at Chelsea, Felix's future has been up in the air. Amidst the uncertainty over his next destination, the Portuguese recently said (via GOAL):

“I’d love to play for Barca. Barcelona has always been my first choice, and I’d love to join Barca. It was always my dream since I was a kid. If it happens, it will be a dream come true for me."

Felix, once touted as one of the best young players in European football, remains a very talented player and is still only 23. Hence, a move to Barca could help him finally unlock his massive potential.