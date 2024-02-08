“We want to improve the team, not make it worse” - Deco rubbishes claims that Barcelona could offload duo to sign Kylian Mbappe

Barcelona sporting director Deco has rubbished claims that the Catalan side are looking to sell Frenkie de Jong and Ronald Araujo to sign Kylian Mbappe this summer.

Araujo is an important component of Barcelona's current squad, having made 25 appearances across competitions this season and bagging a goal. Meanwhile, de Jong is also seen as crucial asset, having played 22 matches across competitions and contributing with a goal.

The option of bringing in Kylian Mbappe may be tempting. This season alone, the World Cup winner has bagged 30 goals in 29 matches in all competitions. However, Deco clarified the club's stance on Mbappe, saying (via @BarcaTimes):

"Selling Frenkie and Araujo and sign Mbappe? I don't know where Mbappe will go but I wouldn't sell neither Frenkie nor Araujo. We want to improve the team and not make it worse."

The France international is strongly rumored to join Barcelona's arch-rivals Real Madrid once his contract at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) runs out in the summer. During his time in Paris, Mbappe has scored 242 goals and assisted 105 in 289 appearances.

Mbappe won the Ligue 1 title on five occasions, but is yet to lift the UEFA Champions League with PSG. It seems reasonable that he would pick Real Madrid over Barcelona, given Los Blancos are top of La Liga and eight points clear of Xavi's side, who sit third.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang admits he wanted to return to Barcelona

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Former Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, meanwhile, has admitted that he wanted to rejoin Barcelona at the time of moving away from Chelsea. The Gabon international spent the second half of the 2022/23 season at Camp Nou after a falling-out Mikel Arteta at Arsenal.

He scored 13 goals in 24 matches across competitions for the Catalan side before deciding to join the Blues in the summer of 2022 for €12 million. Claiming that he wished to move back to Spain after a disappointing stay in west London, Aubameyang said (via Barca Blaugranes):

"I am very grateful for the love I received from everyone, from the fans and everything. I wanted to come back with all my heart, because I’m very proud of the eight months I spent here, It was incredible and I wanted to go back."

However, it wasn't to be, as the 34-year-old forward signed a contract with French outfit Marseille. This season, Aubameyang has scored 14 goals and assisted seven in 29 matches across competitions.