"We want a quick resolution" - Newcastle boss Eddie Howe hints that Dan Ashworth wants to join Manchester United

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has suggested Dan Ashworth wants to leave the club and become Manchester United's new sporting director.

Ashworth is being heavily linked with a move to the Red Devils to join Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS team in their shake-up of the club. The Englishman has become the Old Trafford outfit's top candidate to take up the sporting director role.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims Ashworth has already accepted Manchester United's proposal. They are willing to negotiate and pay compensation to Newcastle.

Howe was asked about the situation and whether Ashworth had told him he wanted to stay at St James' Park. He said (via UtdDistrict):

"No. Whatever happens, we want a quick resolution."

Ashworth has been at Newcastle for just short of two years and has helped transform the Tyneside giants. He was behind such signings as Bruno Guimaraes, Alexander Isak, and Sven Botman.

However, the former Brighton & Hove Albion transfer chief is set to be handed more power at Manchester United. He will oversee the Red Devils' recruitment and has already reportedly earmarked Brighton's Head of Recruitment Sam Jewell as a potential appointment to work under him.

Roy Keane questions Dan Ashworth's loyalty as he looks set to head to Manchester United from Newcastle

Roy Keane pointed out that Dan Ashworth is always on the move.

Ashworth will have swapped Brighton for Newcastle for Manchester United in the space of five years if he does take up the role with the Red Devils. He also worked as England's Director of Development and West Bromwich Albion's sporting director beforehand.

Thus, Roy Keane has concerns about the highly-regarded director's loyalty. He said (via centredevils):

“He doesn’t hang around does he? I’m not sure loyalty is on the top of his list. He left Brighton for Newcastle and now [in only 2 years] he’s jumping to join United."

The former Manchester United captain questioned whether Ashworth would be enticed to make another move in the short future:

"You have to look at that side of the personality as well, no doubt he is brilliant at his job, but who’s to say in a year and a half he might want to go to Real Madrid or Barcelona.”

Ashworth will become the second appointment since Ratcliffe's arrival as a minority owner. The Red Devils stunned the football world by luring Manchester City's Chief Football Operations Officer Omar Berrada to Old Trafford as their new Chief Executive last month. The Moroccan will start working for the club in the summer once he departs the Etihad.