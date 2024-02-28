“We want the right club” - Arsenal star’s agent namedrops 5 Serie A giants his client could join 

Jorginho's agent Joao Santos has named five Serie A clubs the Arsenal midfielder could join amid uncertainty over his future at the Emirates.

The 32-year-old has been with the Gunners since January 2023 when he joined from Chelsea in a £12 million deal. The Italy international's contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

Jorginho has been in and out of Arsenal's first team this season, registering one goal and one assist in 25 appearances across competitions. His future with Mikel Arteta's side has been a hot topic of discussion.

Santos gave his take on the situation by suggesting Jorginho has five options if he were to return to Serie A. One of those is a reunion with his former Napoli and Chelsea coach Maurizio Sarri at Lazio (via afcstuff):

"I can see him fitting in well at Lazio with Mister Sarri or at Juventus, but also at Napoli. Inter & AC Milan are two great clubs. Roma has never been an option. Arsenal have priority. In any case, we want the right club for him."

Jorginho left Serie A back in 2018 when he headed to Stamford Bridge from Napoli in a £57 million deal. He was reunited with Sarri in west London and proved to be a key player for the Blues during his five-year spell.

The veteran midfielder has been called upon by Arteta this season amid injury issues to Thomas Partey. He has a one-year extension clause in his contract which can be activated between now and the end of the season, per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Alan Shearer thinks Kai Havertz has become a key attacker for Arsenal

Kai Havertz was on the scoresheet in the victory against Newcastle.

Kai Havertz was reunited with Jorginho at Arsenal when he joined from Chelsea for £67.5 million last summer. The German attacker's move raised eyebrows as he'd somewhat struggled during his time at Stamford Bridge.

The 24-year-old has endured a topsy-turvy start to life at the Emirates. He's been handed a midfield role by Arteta that hasn't perhaps reached expectations.

However, Havertz was a standout performer in Arsenal's 4-1 win against Newcastle United on Saturday (February 24). He grabbed himself a goal and an assist as the Gunners ran riot on home soil against the Magpies.

Alan Shearer moved to praise Havertz following his display against Eddie Howe's Tyneside giants. The legendary striker said (via TBRFootball):

"With a goal and an assist, he’s [Havertz] become a key part of what is currently the best attack in the Premier League."

Havertz has bagged seven goals and two assists in 36 games across competitions this season. He's played in midfield, as a false nine, and in attacking midfield with Arteta liking his versatility.