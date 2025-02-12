"We want to sign him.... I see the chances at 10 per cent" - Uli Hoeness confirms Bayern's desire to sign Manchester City and Real Madrid target

Bayern Munich board member Uli Hoeness has confirmed the Bavarians' interest in signing Bayer Leverkusen ace Florian Wirtz, who is a target for Manchester City and Real Madrid. Hoeness also acknowledged that Bayern are not the only club in the running for Wirtz.

Real Madrid and Manchester City have been linked with a move for Florian Wirtz in the last couple of months. The German midfielder has picked up from where he left off last season, recording 27 goal contributions in 34 appearances this season.

It was reported in December that Los Blancos and City were left disappointed with Wirtz's decision to remain at Bayer Leverkusen for at least one more season. Uli Hoeness recently stated that their chances of signing Wirtz are slim. He told German publication BILD (via Fabrizio Romano):

Trending

“We want to sign Florian Wirtz. There are three parties involved… he still has a long-term contract in Leverkusen. I see the chances at 10%.”

Expand Tweet

Wirtz was promoted from Bayer Leverkusen’s academy to the senior team in 2020. He enjoyed his breakout season in the 2023/24 campaign, recording 18 goals and 20 assists in 49 appearances as Xabi Alonso’s team won a historic double.

However, the three clubs, Manchester City, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich, could face an uphill task if they hope to lure Wirtz away in the near future. The aforementioned clubs will all have to cough up a significant amount of money for the player, as his current market value is €140 million as per Transfermarkt.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola sees Bayer Leverkusen star as replacement for Kevin De Bruyne – Reports

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reportedly views Florian Wirtz as an apt replacement for Kevin De Bruyne. De Bruyne has suffered a massive dip in form this season, plus his contract with the Cityzens will run out at the end of the season.

According to BILD, Guardiola wants to build his attack around Florian Wirtz as he attempts to reorganize the squad. The publication has claimed that Manchester City wanted to sign the German in the winter transfer window.

The Cityzens have struggled this season and signed Omar Marmoush from Eintracht Frankfurt as an attacking reinforcement in the winter.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback