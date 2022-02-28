"We want more trophies this season" - Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk opens up on 'special' feeling after beating Chelsea in Carabao Cup final

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has expressed his joy at the Reds' victory over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final.

The two sides played out an enthralling 0-0 draw, leading to a penalty shootout in which Jurgen Klopp's side ended up winning 11-10.

Speaking after the game, the Dutchman stated his determination to win more silverware this season following the Carabao Cup triumph. He said:

"It is very special. It was hard work but we expected that. There were a lot of counter-attacks. It was a very intense game. We want more trophies this season."

Van Dijk also praised the fans from both sides for the atmosphere they created during a tense final. He said:

"The atmosphere, to be fair from both sides, was outstanding."

This was Liverpool's first piece of silverware of the campaign. The Reds are currently second in the Premier League, six points behind league leaders Manchester City with a game in hand. Klopp's side are also in a strong position in the Champions League, having beaten Italian champions Inter Milan 2-0 in the first leg of their Round of 16 tie.

"We are at a good level at the moment" - Van Dijk on Liverpool's form

Van Dijk in action for the Reds

Speaking ahead of the final, Van Dijk was asked whether he thinks Liverpool will be able to topple Manchester City in the league this season. The defender was adamant that the Reds are capable of doing so and have shown it so far during this campaign. He said:

"A couple of years ago, we were in the hot-seat where we were a few points in front and it was tough and we gave it away. It is not a very comfortable place to be. It is not easy to deal with the pressure but City have proven they can because they are unbelievable."

"If someone doesn't believe in the title race anymore, then don't come and support us because you have to have belief that we can win games and turn this around. There are still so many games to play, We are at a good level at the moment. There are always things to improve but the consistency we are showing is important and key to being able to compete against City."

Liverpool have been unbeaten across all competitions since the start of the year and do not look like slowing down any time soon. Klopp's side will face Norwich City in the 5th round of the FA Cup in midweek, before hosting West Ham in the Premier League next weekend.

