“We wanted to show everybody we can do it” - Nicolas Jackson talks up relationship with Chelsea teammate

Chelsea attacker Nicolas Jackson has admitted that teammate Christopher Nkunku's injury issues have affected their season. He believes the team is now keen to show what they are capable of as the Frenchman is back to full fitness.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Jackson claimed that the Chelsea squad was unhappy to see Nkunku ruled out following his injury in pre-season. He went on to state that the former RB Leipzig star was an important player for them and said:

"We were so unhappy when we saw him get injured in the last game of pre-season. He was a very important player for us, like everybody. But we had a good relationship and we wanted to show everybody we can do it. Now he's back and trying to be at his level, so everybody will try to help him."

Nkunku has played just nine matches for Chelsea this season and most of them have been off the bench. He has scored twice, but both goals have come in losses.

Nicolas Jackson claims it is not easy being a striker at Chelsea

Nicolas Jackson has admitted that it is not easy being a striker at Chelsea as they are always under pressure. He highlighted the big names who previously flopped at the club but said he was up for the challenge.

He said in an interview with talkSPORT:

"It's not easy. If you think of all the strikers that came here, you would not want to come here. If you think about the strikers that come here, and people say they're not good enough, you would think, 'There is no need for me to come here'. But I was brought up to be challenged and don't listen to other people and just do the thing that's the most important, that's playing for the team and make the team win, and being in a good relationship with the players and the coach and everybody."

He added:

"That's the most important for me. That's why I came. When I came, I understood why they were saying they're not good enough, because it's a big team and everything, but life is like this. We just have to continue working and believe in ourselves and try to improve every day."

Nicolas Jackson has scored nine goals and assisted thrice in all competitions for Chelsea. However, he has also picked up nine yellow cards and is one booking away from a two-match suspension in the league.