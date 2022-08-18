Create

"We will also see if he finally joins us" - Gonzalo Higuain on reports linking PSG superstar Lionel Messi with MLS move 

Gonzalo Higuain has addressed reports linking Messi with an MLS switch
Gonzalo Higuain has addressed reports linking Messi with an MLS switch
Sushan Chakraborty
Sushan Chakraborty
ANALYST
Modified Aug 18, 2022 02:29 PM IST

Inter Miami forward Gonzalo Higuain has said that he hasn’t been in contact with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi and doesn't know anything about Messi’s potential Major League Soccer (MLS) switch.

Messi, 35, has been linked with a move to MLS following his PSG stint. The Argentina captain, who joined PSG as a free agent last summer, has a contract till June 2023, with an option for an additional year.

Lionel Messi made his Argentina debut on this day in 2005 🐐 https://t.co/q0hLMcqaDa

Messi’s former international teammate Higuain was recently asked about the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner’s career plans. The Inter Miami ace said at a press conference (via beIN Sports):

“With Leo, I haven't spoken lately. He has a contract in Paris, and I do not know whether he will eventually come here. I already had the opportunity to play alongside him for nine years."

Higuain, whose contract with Inter Miami expires at the end of the ongoing MLS campaign, was asked if Messi’s arrival would prompt him to continue. He replied:

“Well, I do not know, I do not know. If that happens, we will see what decision I will make. In December I will let you guys know my decision, but now you have to be patient. I do not close any door, so we will see what happens. We will also see if he finally joins us, although I do not have any certainty about that.”

Lionel Messi hits the ground running in his second season at PSG

Lionel Messi was far from his brilliant best last season. The Argentine maverick only scored 11 goals in 34 games across competitions, including six in Ligue 1. The six-time European Golden Shoe winner is eager to make amends this season and has gotten off to an excellent start.

Sergio Ramos talking about Lionel Messi. https://t.co/XL5k4huxti

He has already scored thrice across competitions, including two in the Parisians' season-opening 5-1 win over Clermont Foot. He did not score in their 5-2 win over Montpellier a week later.

Lionel Messi also found the back of the net and assisted in the 4-0 French Super Cup win over Nantes last month.

Edited by Bhargav

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...