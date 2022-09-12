“We will always oppose aggressive restrictions on our freedoms during our away travel” – PSG Ultras confirm decision to boycott Maccabi Haifa Champions League game

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ultras have announced their plans to boycott their upcoming game against Maccabi Haifa in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, September 14.

Maccabi Haifa are a club in the Israeli Premier League and are based out of the city of Haifa in Israel.

However, Collectif Ultras Paris, the ultras of the French champions, have stated that the restrictions imposed on fans in the Israeli state are too much to handle. Hence, they will be boycotting travel for the game and have released a statement for the same on Twitter.

The statement, dated September 12, read (Translated by getfootballnewsfrance):

"On this Wednesday 14th September, our club Paris Saint-Germain will travel to Haifa for our second group game in the Champions League to face Maccabi. We deplore the freedom-taking security conditions put in place by the Israeli state in order to travel to the country. We will always oppose aggressive restrictions on our freedoms during our away travel."

The statement continued, saying:

"In these conditions, we feel forced to boycott this away game in the face of these excessive restrictions. Allez Paris !!"

PSG have gotten off to a good start to their campaign in the Champions League this season. The defending French champions defeated Juventus 2-1 in their first game of the season.

Kylian Mbappe scored twice at the Parc de Princes to give the Parisians a winning start.

Paris Saint-Germain's attacking trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr., and Mbappe have gotten off to a great start to their campaign.

In nine games, Messi has scored four goals and assisted seven times. Neymar, meanwhile, has scored ten goals and assisted seven in his first nine league games of the season. Mbappe has scored nine goals in seven games for the Parisians.

Thierry Henry heaped praise on PSG superstar Neymar Jr. for his performance against Juventus

Neymar Jr. in action for PSG

Neymar Jr. has been in sublime form this season as the Brazilian has been the standout performer in a fiery PSG team.

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry recently raved about the superstar forward for his selfless display against Juventus. The Parisians won the game 2-1 as Neymar provided the assist for the first goal of the game scored by Mbappe.

The legendary French forward said (via Canal Supporters):

"On Neymar, we can talk about his sleazy against Juventus, right foot control, left foot shot against Brest . We can talk about all that but when he does not run or would not run, we say it. There it must be said, he runs, he repeats the races to go deep. He does not balk at work, he tackles, he always remains glued to his team. He makes the effort."

