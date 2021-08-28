"We will assess how he’s doing" - PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino gives news on Lionel Messi's availability 

Mauricio Pochettino has given valuable team news ahead of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG's) Ligue 1 game against Reims on Sunday (29th August). He suggested Lionel Messi could finally make his debut for his new club.

Speaking to the media, the PSG boss has revealed that Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe will all feature in the squad. Pochettino said:

"We have trained well today and we will announce the list later. They will certainly all be in the squad. So we will see if they are in the starting 11 tomorrow."

Speaking about Lionel Messi's availability in general, the PSG manager added:

"As I first said in the first answer, we will assess how he’s doing and see if he is in the squad or not. I think it was the same as the first question. I haven’t given a precise answer yet so I think it’s normal for there to be doubts about that."

Lionel Messi joined PSG last month after Barcelona failed to offer the six-time Ballon d'Or winner a new deal due to their financial problems. However, it looks highly like Messi will make his debut for PSG this weekend.

Mauricio Pochettino gives insight on Lionel Messi's time at PSG thus far

Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that Lionel Messi is settling in nicely at PSG and is keen to contribute towards the club's objectives this season. Speaking of the 34-year-old, Pochettino said:

"What we are finding about Leo (Lionel Messi) is that he is a professional and a great player, although we do not need to say that. He is adapting very well to his new club, new teammates and new environment.

"I think Leo Messi can adapt to how we play in terms of our tactics. We are a team that likes to play on the front and keep possession. So I think that is also what he used to do."

It is worth noting that Mauricio Pochettino did not elaborate a lot on the future of Kylian Mbappe at PSG. In this regard, Pochettino said:

"Mbappe is working very hard and is preparing for tomorrow’s game. In terms of communication with our president and sports director, they have made it clear what is the club's stance is in this regard."

As things stand, both Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi are to feature in PSG's squad which will travel to Reims. The Parisian giants are looking to make it four wins in a row.

