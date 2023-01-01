"We will discuss" - Virgil van Dijk makes strong claims ahead of Liverpool vs Brentford

Virgil van Dijk has claimed that Liverpool will have a look at what they can improve from their 2-1 win against Leicester City before facing Brentford on 2 January.

The Reds needed a huge helping hand from Wout Faes, who scored two goals in the final seven minutes of the first half. The most notable event from the match that manager Jurgen Klopp will want to dissect will be the Foxes' opener.

Kiernan Drewsbury-Hall raced through on goal with a flurry of Liverpool defenders chasing him, but nowhere near enough to make a tackle. Jordan Henderson's slow and mistimed tackle took the Reds captain out of the equation.

With the defensive midfielder out of the way, Drewsbury-Hall had a clear pathway toward Alisson Becker's goal. His task was made even easier by Andrew Robertson pushing up to play him offside but failing horribly.

Liverpool were hardly lethal going forward, with Darwin Nunez the only player who looked anywhere near getting his name on the scoresheet. It was a dull and drab performance from the Reds at Anfield and Van Dijk has now assured fans that the team will assess the game before their next game.

He said (h/t Daily Mail):

"We got through the game which is very important but there are things to improve on which we will discuss. We know we can do better and it's going to be a tough game in London. Brentford will be full of confidence (after beating West Ham)."

The Bees beat West Ham United 2-0 in their latest league clash. They are on the back of three big results in the Premier League, which include a win against Manchester City and a 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur.

Liverpool manager addresses where Cody Gakpo could play in his starting XI

Pundit Steve Nicol recently raised questions about whether Liverpool could fit Cody Gakpo in their starting XI.

The Reds signed the Netherlands international for an initial fee of £37 million earlier this week. Addressing the media before the clash against Leicester City, Klopp responded with which position fans could expect to see Gakpo play in. He said (h/t Echo):

"The position he has played most often is on the left, that is clear. But he can play all four positions up front if you play a 4-2-3-1 and is still very young. In good form with league and World Cup. The position he probably prefers he can play is on the left of a 4-3-3."

Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota are currently sidelined, which has left a gaping hole to fill down the Reds' left flank.

