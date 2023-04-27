"We will fight and honour the Arsenal shirt" - Gabriel Magalhaes sends stirring message after the Gunners' loss to Manchester City

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes has sent an emotional message to the club's fans after they slipped once again in the Premier League title race. The Brazilian stated that he loves the club and the squad and wants to win with them.

Arsenal were beaten 4-1 on Wednesday night (April 26) by Manchester City and the result saw the Cityzens take control of the title race. Pep Guardiola's side are now just 2 points behind the Gunners in the table and have two games in hand.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Gabriel sent a strong message and claimed that the squad were not going to give up until the end. He posted three photos from the match at the Etihad and captioned it:

"I love this club, I love this squad, I feel at home and this is where I want to win and achieve my goals. We will not give up, we will fight and honour the Arsenal shirt until the end. There is always room on the stage of victory for the warriors who never give up after a fall."

Mikel Arteta blamed for Arsenal's slip in Premier League title race

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit has claimed that manager Mikel Arteta's failure to rotate the squad enough has seen the Gunners drop points. He believes that the Spaniard has stuck with the same team for too long and did not think about making the necessary changes.

He was talking to Legal Sportsbook when he said:

"Recently yes. I think it was the same against Liverpool. He took some time to make substitutions and some players should have been involved earlier. The likes of Trossard for example, who I think has been brilliant since he signed for Arsenal."

The Gunners legend continued:

"He has his first XI in his mind and he wants to stay with them until the end because he thinks they have been unbelievable since the beginning of the season. He's probably thinking, 'Why should I change them?' Because they were winning game after game? I can understand, but in the meantime, as he's such a young manager, maybe he has to learn as well from that."

The Gunners are already out of the Europa League and the FA Cup. Should they fail to win the Premier League, they will become the first team to stay at the top for over 90% of the season and not win the title.

