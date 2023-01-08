"We will go after them" - AD Cueta coach hits back at Barcelona manager Xavi for his comments on Copa del Rey R16 draw

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez was slammed for his comments by AD Ceuta coach Jose Juan Romero for comments made after the Round of 16 Copa del Rey fixture between the two teams was announced.

The Blaugrana advanced to the last 16 with a razor-close win against Intercity. After drawing AD Ceuta, who are in the third division of the Spanish league, Xavi said that it's the first time since his arrival that the Blaugrana have got an easy draw. He told the media (via ESPN):

"For the first time since I have been here, we have been lucky with the draw, getting a team from a lower league, But we have to show that on the pitch. We were on the ropes against Intercity. I have been to Cueta several times with Barca (as a player), and it's not an easy trip. It's not Manchester United, which is why I say about (having) luck, but we will go there with respect."

Romero, though, didn't take those comments well. He told Cadena SER:

"It wasn't a very appropriate comment to make. He could have said it in another way. It hasn't sat well with me, the club or anyone. We won't go into the game to ask for shirts; we will go after them. Then, after the game, we will see who was lucky."

Romero added that the Barcelona manager has had an easier path as a coach. Hence, he has made such comments about his team. He said:

"Maybe he doesn't know what it takes for teams to reach this stage because he's had a much easier path as a coach, I always try to have respect and, as I value the lower leagues so much, it's not sat well with me. I admire Xavi. As a player, for me, he's been one of the greatest Spain have produced, so it surprised me to be honest. I didn't like it."

Cueta saw off La Liga side Elche in the previous round to book a date with the Blaugrana.

Barcelona to take on Atletico Madrid in crucial La Liga clash

Barcelona meet Atletico this weekend.

Barcelona will be back in action later tonight (January 8) as they take on Atletico Madrid in a key La Liga clash. Xavi's side have the opportunity to take a three-point lead over Real Madrid at the top of the La Liga table if they beat Los Rojiblancos.

Carlo Ancelotti's team suffered a shock 2-1 defeat against Villareal on Saturday (January 7). They're level with the Blaugrana with 38 points, but Xavi's men have a game in hand on the holders.

Barcelona have lost just once in 15 league games this season.

