“We will kill them” – Luka Modric reveals chat with Real Madrid defender on the bench during 2022 UCL tie against PSG 

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has revealed a conversation he had with Dani Carvajal on the bench during their UEFA Champions League last 16 triumph over PSG in 2021. Los Blancos staged a memorable comeback victory to win the tie 3-2 on aggregate.

They trailed the Parisians 2-0 heading into the 60th minute of the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu. Karim Benzema then hit a remarkable hat-trick to send his side into the quarterfinals.

However, when PSG took a 1-0 lead in the first leg at the Parc des Princes, Real Madrid's hopes of advancing were in doubt. Modric, though, was still in a buoyant mood when talking to his teammate Carvajal. He spoke to BT Sport regarding Los Blancos' 2022 Champions League glory:

“This game, for example, in the first leg, I remember we lost 1-0. We played okay, but the coach took me off."

Modric was substituted in the 82nd minute before Kylian Mbappe scored a 90+4th winner. The Croatian midfielder continued:

"And I was sitting (on the bench) with (Dani) Carvajal. And I told him before the goal, we will kill them at the Bernabeu. I knew that at the Bernabeu, we had to open (up the game). We had to show our offensive quality."

Mbappe scored another goal in the second leg at the Bernabeu to throw Real Madrid's chances of overcoming the Ligue 1 giants into further disarray. However, Benzema stole the spotlight from his compatriot, with Los Blancos indeed 'killing' off Mauricio Pochettino's side.

Carlo Ancelotti's men went on to win the Champions League for the 14th time. They did so in dramatic fashion with incredible wins over Chelsea (5-4) and Manchester City (6-5) en route to the final. Vinicius Junior struck Madrid's winner against Liverpool at the Stade de France in the final to seal the European title.

PSG's Mbappe wants Achraf Hakimi to join him at Real Madrid

The PSG teammates could link up at Madrid..

Speculation continues to grow over Mbappe's future at the Parc des Princes. He signed a new three-year deal last May, rejecting a move to Real Madrid in the process. Nevertheless, reports of the French striker eventually arriving at the Bernabeu have not gone away.

Fichajes reports that if Mbappe does move to the Spanish capital, he wants his PSG teammate Hakimi to join him. The duo have a close friendship in Paris and have played together for just under two seasons.

Mbappe is said to already be planning for life at Madrid and wants the Moroccan right-back to move elsewhere. Hakimi has previously played for Los Blancos, making 17 appearances, scoring two goals, and providing an assist. He left for Inter Milan in 2020, but the La Liga giants have held an interest in him.

