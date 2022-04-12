“We will make some money of the sells too” – Jose Enrique suggests Liverpool should offload 2 players and replace them with 18-year-old

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique feels the Reds should sell Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and replace them with Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham.

Jurgen Klopp's side could view midfield as a position that needs strengthening in the summer. James Milner is out of contract at the end of the season, while Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain have their deals expiring next year.

With Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara on the wrong side of their 30s, Liverpool have some major decisions to make regarding their midfield ahead of the 2022-23 season. Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain's futures could thus be reviewed in the summer.

Keita joined the Reds from RB Leipzig for an initial sum of £52.75 million in 2018, while Oxlade-Chamberlain moved to Anfield from Arsenal for around £35 million the year before. While their arrival excited Liverpool fans, both have struggled to establish themselves as regular starters for the club, with injuries hindering their progress.

Enrique has thus urged the Reds to part ways with the midfield duo in the summer. The former Liverpool full-back is of the view that Klopp's side should then try to bring in Bellingham and another midfielder to fill the void. He wrote on Instagram:

"I will let both [Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain] go and find replacement in midfield with maybe Bellingham and another one because we will make some money of the sells too."

While Oxlade-Chamberlain has not played in the Premier League for Liverpool since February, Keita has been in good form for the side recently. The Guinean particularly impressed in the Reds' 3-1 win against Benfica in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie last week.

However, Keita's injury problems remain a matter of concern for Enrique. The Spaniard wants his former employers to replace the 27-year-old with someone more reliable. He wrote:

"For me, he [Keita] has top qualities, but he is injured for most of the season every season, so I will try to bring someone that is more or less always available."

José enrique @Jesanchez3



anfieldwatch.co.uk/opinion-should… Should Liverpool give Naby Keita a new contract at the end of next season? For me he has top qualities but he is injured for most of the season every season so I will try to bring someone that is more or less always available Should Liverpool give Naby Keita a new contract at the end of next season? For me he has top qualities but he is injured for most of the season every season so I will try to bring someone that is more or less always availableanfieldwatch.co.uk/opinion-should… https://t.co/RcWyuIqcBx

Keita has played a total of 103 matches for the Anfield outfit, averaging around 26 games a season. Oxlade-Chamberlain has made 133 appearances across all competitions for the side, averaging almost 27 matches a campaign.

For context, Reds goalkeeper Alisson, who joined the club from AS Roma in 2018, averages around 43 matches a season.

Liverpool have been linked with Jude Bellingham

Enrique wants his former employers to strengthen their midfield options with Jude Bellingham's addition. The Reds have been credited with an interest in the 18-year-old.

Bellingham has established himself as a key player for Borussia Dortmund since joining them from Birmingham City for around £22.5 million in 2020. The teenager has scored 10 goals and provided 17 assists from 85 appearances across all competitions for the German giants.

The Englishman's performances for Borussia Dortmund have seen him attract transfer interest from elsewhere. Liverpool and Real Madrid are reportedly keen to acquire the midfielder's services.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



"Jude Bellingham is a talent who absolutely fits the club's stylistic profile and vision of building for the future - it is no secret that Liverpool would want him for the right fee at the right time." Melissa Reddy on Jude Bellingham:"Jude Bellingham is a talent who absolutely fits the club's stylistic profile and vision of building for the future - it is no secret that Liverpool would want him for the right fee at the right time." #awlive [sky] Melissa Reddy on Jude Bellingham:"Jude Bellingham is a talent who absolutely fits the club's stylistic profile and vision of building for the future - it is no secret that Liverpool would want him for the right fee at the right time." #awlive [sky] https://t.co/RB6OPwHT4I

However, Bellingham has a contract with Borussia Dortmund until the summer of 2025. The German giants, who are determined to keep the teenager, reportedly want a fee in excess of €100 million to sanction a move for him.

