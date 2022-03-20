"We will never admit anything before things are decided" - Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel refuses to rule out Premier League title chances

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is not giving up hope of winning the Premier League title this season.

The Blues are third in the standings, 11 points off leaders Manchester City but with a game in hand. The feeling among Premier League fans is that the title race will go down to the wire. That's because City and Liverpool are separated by just a point with nine games remaining and the Reds yet to visit the Etihad.

Tuchel admits the two sides have the ascendancy despite Chelsea's good run of form - unbeaten in their last 13 league games. He told reporters (via Football 365):

"The problem is they are also on a run since a long time. They are like three years on a run, I have the feeling, it seems like they are three years on a run, and it’s like our 13 games is not enough."

Nevertheless, Tuchel has not played down his side's chances of winning the title, telling reporters:

“We have to be honest. We will never admit anything before things are decided; we will always push ourselves and push ourselves to the limit. We cannot do anything else."

He then touched on City and Liverpool's momentum, with both teams having a significant lead on the Blues. The German said:

“But we should not get carried away. Two teams took advantage of our problems, so full credit to them, and they deserve where they are, and we need to make sure to catch as many points as possible.”

Chelsea could be a different proposition next season

It feels strange to say that improvements will be required at the current European and world champions next season.

Given the success Chelsea have achieved in such a short space of time under Tuchel, they should ideally not require much change. The former PSG boss took over a side in transition and instantly improved their fortunes.

Tuchel looked to build on the squad overhaul undertaken by Lampard by bringing in Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian's move has been a disappointment, though, and there are reports that he could quit the club this summer.

Alongside Lukaku's woes is the uncertainty over the futures of defensive trio Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azplicueta and Andreas Christensen. All three players' contracts with the Stamford Bridge outfit expire this summer. So a new influx of talent may be on Tuchel's agenda.

The Blues have been linked with many defensive options, including Sevilla's Jules Kounde and Barcelona's Ronald Araujo. In the striker department, more is likely to unravel in Lukaku's ordeal that could lead to Tuchel targeting a new hitman.

They could, however, look no further than from within, having seen on-loan Albanian youngster Armando Broja perform impressively at Southampton. Chelsea are also considering Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele and could continue with Tuchel's strategy of using Kai Havertz as a false nine.

