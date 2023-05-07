"We will play 12 vs 11" - Carlo Ancelotti claims Real Madrid will have an 'advantage' over Manchester City in UCL S/F at the Bernabeu

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has claimed that his side will have an "advantage" over Manchester City in their upcoming Champions League semi-final clash. The all-important clash is scheduled to be played on Tuesday, May 9.

Ancelotti believes the advantage will be due to the support of their home fans at the Bernabeu. Speaking after his team lifted the Copa del Rey trophy on Saturday, Ancelotti confidently said, "We will play 12 vs 11" with the backing of the Madrid faithful.

Madrid beat Osasuna 2-1 in the Copa del Rey final, with Brazilian forward Rodrygo scoring both goals to end the club's nine-year drought in the competition. This was the club's 20th victory in the tournament since it was first played in 1903, trailing only Barcelona (31) and Athletic Bilbao (23) in the all-time list of winners.

Carlo Ancelotti will now focus on the upcoming Champions League semi-final, where he will face Manchester City for the second consecutive season. The Italian manager is optimistic about his team's chances, citing the support of their home fans as a crucial factor in their success.

Madrid hopes to double their win over Manchester City after beating them in a thrilling encounter last year. The upcoming clash is a highly anticipated match in the Champions League, and both sets of fans are claiming an early advantage.

On the other hand, Manchester City will be looking to continue their impressive form in the competition and secure a place in the final, riding on Erling Haaland's incredible season. The Norwegian international has over 51 goals in his debut season with Man City, scoring 12 goals alone in the Champions League.

With both teams boasting an array of attacking talent, this promises to be a closely contested encounter.

Luka Modric is to stay at Real Madrid as an agreement has been reached for a new contract until 2024

Real Madrid, midfielder Luka Modric, has reportedly reached an agreement in principle with the club for a new contract that will keep him at the club until June 2024.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano broke the news on social media, revealing that the Croatian star turned down a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia to remain with Los Blancos.

Luka Modrić will stay at Real Madrid also next season, here we go! Agreement in principle over new contract valid until June 2024. Modrić has turned down huge bid from Saudi Arabia to continue at Madrid. He never had any doubt: only priority, Real Madrid.

He said:

Modric, who has been an integral part of Real Madrid's success in the last decade, had expressed his desire to extend his stay at the club. Modric lifted the Copa del Rey title in the royal white jersey for the second time on Saturday, May 6.

