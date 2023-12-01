"We will see to what happens, I can’t say now" - Lionel Messi speaks out when asked if he'd be available for Argentina in the 2026 World Cup

Lionel Messi refused to confirm whether he will be available for Argentina when the 2026 FIFA World Cup comes around in three years.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner captained La Abiceleste to World Cup glory in Qatar last year. Messi, 36, posted seven goals and three assists in seven games and was awarded the Golden Ball award for his performance.

However, speculation has grown over the Inter Miami superstar's future with Argentina's national team. Many question whether he has played in his last-ever World Cup tournament.

Lionel Messi gave an update on the possibility of him playing at the 2026 World Cup when he'll be 39. He said (via AlbicelesteTalk):

"I don't think about the World Cup yet and I can't say that I won't be there too because everything can happen later. Due to age and situations, the most normal thing is that I will not be there but we will see to what happens, I can’t say now."

The Barcelona icon insisted before the 2022 World Cup that it would be his last appearance in the illustrious international tournament. But, his heroics in Qatar have led to him continuing with Lionel Scaloni's side.

The Argentine legend is also looking forward to Copa America next year. He continued:

"Maybe the Copa America will not go well or, everything will be given for us to continue, or maybe not, the truth is that I can't say the answer now, time will tell, it is difficult, but let’s see.”

Lionel Messi has continued to shine on the international stage in Argentina's 2026 World Cup qualifiers. He's bagged three goals in five games with Albiceleste top of the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying table.

Lionel Messi claimed there was nothing left to accomplish after winning the World Cup with Argentina

Lionel Messi reached nirvana in Qatar.

Lionel Messi enjoyed a fairytale story at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, finally getting his hands on international football's biggest prize. It was the perfect way for the legendary forward to cement his legacy as one of, if not, the greatest players in history.

Argentina's all-time record goalscorer emphasized the magnitude of winning the World Cup after also winning the Copa America in 2021. He said there was nothing left to win:

"I never imagined that all this was going to happen to me when I started, and getting to this moment was the best. I have no complaints and I can't ask for more. We won the Copa America [in 2021] and the World Cup, there's nothing left."

Lionel Messi made his international debut for Argentina back in 2005, aged 18. He's gone on to score 106 goals and provided 56 assists in 180 caps.

The iconic forward completed a move to MLS side Inter Miami in the summer after leaving Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain. He's already helped the Herons to their first major trophy, winning the Leagues Cup in late August.