"I achieved everything" - Lionel Messi admits there is 'nothing left' after winning the FIFA World Cup with Argentina 

Lionel Messi further cemented his legacy as one of the greatest players of all time when he won the FIFA World Cup in Qatar with Argentina. Winner of multiple Ballon d'Or awards, league and UEFA Champions League titles and domestic cups, the World Cup was the only big trophy missing from his collection.

After securing the most important trophy of his legendary career at Qatar by lifting the 2022 World Cup, Lionel Messi admitted that he couldn't ask for more. Speaking to UrbanaPlay, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner said:

"It's at the end of my career, closing a cycle. I achieved everything with the national team I always dreamed. I got everything in my career, individually. It was about closing my career in a unique way.

"I never imagined that all this was going to happen to me when I started, and getting to this moment was the best. I have no complaints and I can't ask for more. We won the Copa America [in 2021] and the World Cup, there's nothing left."

After the incredible high of winning the World Cup in Qatar, Lionel Messi's attention will now turn towards his club, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). He will be hoping to replicate his incredible performances with the Argentine national team for the French giants as well.

Barça Worldwide @BarcaWorldwide 🗣️ Lionel Messi: “I wasn't trying to have the most liked photo… I guess people wanted to see me with the trophy.” 🗣️ Lionel Messi: “I wasn't trying to have the most liked photo… I guess people wanted to see me with the trophy.” https://t.co/RbNv3Q0HTf

PSG will be counting on Lionel Messi to win the UEFA Champions League title this season

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Lionel Messi will be hoping to win the Champions League this season

There will be a lot of pressure on the superstar attacking trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappe to lead PSG to the UEFA Champions League title this season.

The Parisians have been handed a tough draw and will face off against Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in the Round of 16 of the competition. However, PSG have the firepower to take on any team and with Messi in good form, they will be optimistic of getting through.

The Argentine maestro has managed to score four goals and provide four assists in just five Champions League appearances so far this season. Given his ability to score decisive goals and set up teammates with equal ease, the Parisians will hope for a brilliant performance from the superstar on the big stage.

Radman @Radmanx23 PSG beat Bayern, Messi wins happy days



PSG lose, their fans will boo Messi and push him away from renewing.



It’s a win win situation. PSG beat Bayern, Messi wins happy daysPSG lose, their fans will boo Messi and push him away from renewing. It’s a win win situation.

If Messi does indeed inspire PSG to their maiden UEFA Champions League title this season, nothing may stop him from winning his eighth Ballon d'Or award.

Poll : 0 votes