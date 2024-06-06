"We will see what happens" - PL superstar speaks on future amid transfer links to Manchester City and Arsenal

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes - an Arsenal and Manchester City target - has shed light on his future amid transfer links elsewhere. The 26-year-old has been with the Magpies since January 2022.

The Brazilian has been a solid player for Newcastle since his arrival from Olympique Lyon, contributing 17 goals and 16 assists in 107 games across competitions.

Guimaraes is coming off an impressive season for the Magpies, bagging seven goals and 10 assists in 50 games across competitions. Despite being contracted with the side till 2028, Guimaraes has been the subject of interest from top clubs like the Gunners and City (as per UOL).

However, as per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the Brazilian appears happy at Tyneside while seemingly keeping his options open as well:

“My future? I’m under contract at Newcastle, I’m very happy. I don’t know what’s gonna happen with Financial Fair Play, but I can say I’m very happy.

"It’s nice to see my name linked with big clubs, it means I’m doing my job well… but I’m not worried — I’m happy at Newcastle. We will see what happens."

Newcastle finished seventh in the Premier League last season and reached the FA Cup and EFL Cup quarterfinals but finished last in their UEFA Champions League group to bow out of Europe.

