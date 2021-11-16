“We will sell our players to sign new ones” - Chelsea handed transfer boost as Sevilla president admits Jules Kounde can move for the right price

Chelsea have been handed a major transfer boost as Sevilla have admitted that star defender Jules Kounde could be sold at the right price.

Sevilla president Jose Castro has revealed that Kounde could be sold if the offer is too good to be turned down. The La Liga side will look to buy new players by selling their current stars at a profit.

“Jules Kounde deal? We’re not going to change our position. If the proposal we receive is out of market, we will sell our players to sign new ones.”

Chelsea were heavily linked with a move for Jules Kounde earlier in the summer. However, the Blues failed to match Kounde's release clause, which was reportedly around £68 million.

Chelsea, however, could face tough competition for Kounde this time around. Manchester United have also been linked with a move for the 23-year-old French defender. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to strengthen his side's defense following a torrid start to the 2021-22 season.

Kounde's reputation has enhanced since his move to Sevilla from Ligue 1 side Bordeaux in 2019. The defender has made 102 appearances for Sevilla, scoring six goals so far.

Jules Kounde has also been capped six times for the French national team and was part of their Euro 2020 squad as well.

Chelsea's defense has played a key role in their title charge

Chelsea's strong defense has played a vital role in the Blues' excellent start to the 2021-22 season. As things stand, Thomas Tuchel's side are currently at the top of the Premier League table.

Chelsea have amassed 26 points from 11 games and are currently three points clear of Manchester City and West Ham United. Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side are four points behind the league leaders.

Chelsea play a back three system with Ben Chilwell and Reece James being utilized as wing-backs. The centre-back partnership between Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva and Andreas Christensen has seen Chelsea concede only four goals in the Premier League.

However, it is worth noting that all three defenders are yet to pen a contract extension with the club. They have entered the final year of their respective contracts and could leave on a free transfer come next summer.

Chelsea could thus be facing a potential defender crisis come next summer.

