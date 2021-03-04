"We will start the game to win" - Ronald Koeman hopeful of comeback against PSG after Barcelona's win over Sevilla

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman was elated after his side's 3-0 victory over Sevilla in the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final on Wednesday. The Catalans overturned a 2-0 deficit from the first leg to progress to the final of the competition.

Koeman drew positives from the game and revealed that Barcelona can do the same against PSG in the second leg of their Round-of-16 fixture in the UEFA Champions League.

Barcelona were heavily tipped to be knocked out of the Copa del Rey after losing 2-0 to Julen Lopetigui's Sevilla in the first leg of their semi-final tie.

However, the Blaugrana managed to stage a comeback thanks to a well-taken goal from Ousmane Dembele and a stoppage-time header from Gerard Pique. Martin Braithwaite then struck in extra time to take the aggregate scoreline to 3-2 in Barcelona's favor.

After the game, Ronald Koeman stated that Barcelona's impressive performance against Sevilla has given him hope that they might be able to stage a similar comeback against PSG. He said:

"It's easier to come back from 2-0 than to come back from 1-4. PSG have a great team and great players. We will start the game to win, to see if there is a chance to go through."

"I'm so proud of my team. I can't ask for more, really. We have changed the mindset of the team. I wish we had live it with 100,000 people at the Camp Nou. I hope that some Catalans can come to the final in Seville."

Barcelona's comeback win against Sevilla could give them the confidence to do the same against PSG

Barcelona will be looking to stage a comeback against PSG in the second leg of their Round-of-16 fixture in the UEFA Champions League

Barcelona are currently second in the La Liga table, just five points behind leaders Atletico Madrid, and have progressed to the final of the Copa Del Rey after a scintillating 3-0 victory over Sevilla.

73' ter Stegen saves Sevilla penalty



94' Pique equalises for Barcelona



95' Braithwaite puts Barcelona ahead



Ronald Koeman will hope that his side can miraculously overcome PSG to progress to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Barcelona have once managed to overturn a 4-0 deficit against PSG when Luis Enrique was the manager of the club.