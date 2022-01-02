"We will not stop"–Tuchel makes bold claim on 'Borussia Chelsea' chasing down 'winning machine' Manchester City in Premier League title race

Chelsea gaffer Thomas Tuchel has stated how his side will stop at nothing to stop Manchester City from winning the Premier League.

After Rodri's clutch goal in a 2-1 win over Arsenal on January 1, City are 11 points ahead of second-placed Chelsea.

Chelsea had an opportunity to reduce the deficit against Brighton and Hove Albion on December 30. However, an injury-time equalizer from Danny Welbeck caused a massive dent in Chelsea's chances of catching up with Pep Guardiola's men.

However, Thomas Tuchel has refused to throw in the towel and will stop at nothing to try to "chase down" a "relentless" Manchester City side. Here's what he said:

"(Man) City are relentless, and they know just what it takes to produce high-point seasons over and over and over again…It is a winning machine. At this particular moment, the strength of Manchester City’s squad is the key advantage."

Tuchel further added:

“As long as I’m here in my ‘Borussia Chelsea’, I will do nothing else than make other teams underperform. We will even try to make Manchester City underperform. We will not stop. And Jurgen, I’m pretty sure he will do the same to get the best out of Liverpool — and we here will get the best out of Chelsea. We will not stop chasing. We will not stop believing or stop doing this.”

Chelsea face Liverpool after an off-color performance against Brighton in the Premier League

The last few weeks have been pretty turbulent for Chelsea. Ben Chilwell suffered a knee injury because of which he is slated to miss the rest of the season.

Timo Werner has been battling a hamstring injury. Sadly, he tested postitve for COVID-19, which saw him step away from action for a while. While he returned to training on January 1, he couldn't make it to the squad facing Liverpool.

Romelu Lukaku, too, added fuel to the fire after criticizing Tuchel's plans in a recent interview. According to recent reports, Tuchel will sideline him for the crucial clash. A disciplinary action could also be taken against the Belgian for his ill-timed statements.

Furthermore, Reece James and Andreas Christensen, too, had to be subbed off in Chelsea's clash against Brighton.

Despite all the adversities, Tuchel isn't prepared to give up just yet. The next couple of weeks remain of utmost importance for the Blues as they take on Manchester City on January 15.

