"We will take a decision tomorrow" - PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino provides fitness update on Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe ahead of Reims clash 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Mauricio Pochettino has said that Lionel Messi is fit for the Ligue 1 match against Stade de Reims on Sunday. Messi is yet to play his first game of the new year after he was tested positive for coronavirus disease.

However, Pochettino remains unsure of Kylian Mbappe's presence in the squad and said a decision would be made tomorrow.

Speaking to the press ahead of the game, Pochettino said:

"Things have gone very well throughout the week. He trained well, he feels good, and we are very happy to have him back with us. But there was a period of inactivity, and we will need to be vigilant because of that."

Mbappe suffered a groin strain injury in the match against Brest. Pochettino wants to be sure of his fitness as he is one of the club's top performers. The manager wants him to be in his best shape as the Champions League clash against Spanish giants Real Madrid is just a month away.

Speaking over Mbappe's fitness and his presence in the squad for Sunday's match, Pochettino said:

"We are happy to see the way that his problem has evolved. He trained with us in the last two sessions, and we will take a decision tomorrow to see if he will be in the squad."

The PSG manager was also heard praising his full-backs for their top performances and commitment on the pitch. He believes the contribution of other players to scoring goals eases the pressure on forwards. He said:

"We play lots of matches and I am very happy to see that our full-back are committed and are working well. We want to use the maximum amount of space when attacking. It's good to see that everyone is committed, that other players are scoring and picking up assists, and that it's not just our forwards."

PSG keen to sign Canada striker Jonathan David from fellow Ligue 1 rivals

French club PSG are keen to sign Canadian striker Jonathan David from fellow Ligue 1 rivals Lille. The 22-year-old has been linked with many big European clubs, with PSG being the latest to join the race to sign him.

According to Calciomercato, PSG have shown interest in signing the player after his brilliant performance on Lille's road to the Ligue 1 champions last season.

