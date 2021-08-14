"We will take it step by step" - Mauricio Pochettino explains when Lionel Messi will make his debut

Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that Lionel Messi will not be rushed into making his debut after signing for the French club.

The Parisian club signed Lionel Messi on a two-year deal after his contract with Barcelona expired earlier this summer.

Messi has already caused a wave of expectations in France, with thousands flocking to watch him arrive in Paris.

The Argentine has already trained with his new teammates, but Pochettino said Messi will only feature after he is fully fit. Speaking at a press conference on Friday ahead of PSG's league fixture against Strasbourg, he said:

"As for when we might see Leo Messi, it is his second day of training after a month since he played the last game at the Copa America.

"We will take it step by step, get to know each other and have him feel fit and comfortable so that he is able to make his debut when he is fully fit.

"The priority is that he is ok, feels good and when he is in the best condition he can play. I want to have the best players like any coach. Everyone knows that Messi is one of the best in the world."

Lionel Messi not expected to make his debut against Strasbourg

PSG will play their first home game of the season against Strasbourg later today, but Lionel Messi may not even make the bench.

Pochettino’s side will face Brest on matchday three of Ligue 1 next Friday, and that could be a more realistic fixture for Lionel Messi to make his debut in.

PSG have no shortage of talent, with Kylian Mbappe and Mauro Icardi leading the line. The Parisians came from behind to beat Troyes on the opening matchday as Icardi got on the score-sheet.

Lionel Messi is expected to form a fearsome attack with Mbappe and Neymar in the coming weeks. Neymar is yet to play for PSG this season and his link-up with Messi will be interesting to watch.

The two played together at Barcelona and helped the Blaugrana to a famous treble under Luis Enrique.

