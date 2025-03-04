"We don't win the league, I'll f*****g blame you" - FA reveal Liverpool boss Arne Slot's alleged message to referee that led to red card

The Football Association (FA) has revealed what Liverpool manager Arne Slot allegedly told the officials, leading to Michael Oliver brandishing him a red card, following the full-time whistle in the Merseyside Derby. The Reds' boss was dismissed after confronting the officials at the end of a dramatic 2-2 draw against arch-rivals Everton at Goodison Park.

Ad

David Moyes' side salvaged a point against the league leaders, thanks to a stunning 98th minute equalizer from James Tarkowski. Things went completely out of control afterwards as tempers flared, not only among the players but also among the coaching staff.

Liverpool's Curtis Jones and Everton's Abdoulaye Doucoure were sent off for a clash after the game. Thereafter, Arne Slot and his assistant Sipke Hulshoff were both given marching orders following a visibly heated conversation with officials.

Ad

Trending

Now, the FA has revealed what Arne Slot told the officials and it has been claimed that he swore at referee Michael Oliver. The FA's statement read, as per Sky Sports:

"It was reported by the Referee that following the full-time whistle, he was approached by LFC's Arne Slot ("AS") who had entered the field of play to confront the Referee and the Match Officials team. Tensions were running high.

Ad

"It was alleged that AS' manner was confrontational and aggressive. It was alleged that he initially used abusive words whilst shaking the Referee's hand including that the Referee had 'f****** give them everything' and that AS hoped that the Referee 'was proud of that performance'.

"The Referee thereafter confirms (having reviewed the video footage to clarify) that he was approached again by AS around one minute later. In this exchange, AS once again shook the Referee's hand and said 'If we don't win the league, I'll f****** blame you'. It is then further alleged that AS turned to the Assistant Referee and shouted twice that it was 'a f****** disgrace'. As a result of AS' conduct, he was shown a red card by the Referee."

Ad

Arne Slot was handed a two-game domestic touchline ban, effective from Liverpool's clash with Newcastle United onwards and was also handed a fine of £70,000. Hulshoff was also issued with a two-game ban along with a fine of £7,000.

Liverpool identify PL midfielder as a target for the summer: Reports

Liverpool have reportedly identified Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba as a potential target for the summer. As reported by Football Insider (via Caught Offside), Arne Slot wants the Cameroonian midfield dynamo, who has also attracted interest from Chelsea.

Ad

Despite Liverpool's sensational showings across competitions this season, they are reportedly eyeing reinforcements in several areas this summer. A new defensive midfielder is reportedly at the top of their priority list with Baleba being eyed as an option.

Baleba has grown from strength to strength since his reported £23.2 million move from Lille in 2023. He has made 65 appearances for the Seagulls to date, scoring thrice and producing two assists. The 21-year-old has been linked with several top clubs from across Europe including Premier League giants Chelsea and Manchester United.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback