Liverpool identify 21-year-old Premier League midfielder as potential target for summer transfer window: Reports

Liverpool have reportedly identified Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba as a target for the summer. As per Football Insider (via Caught Offside), Arne Slot's side are keeping tabs on the highly-rated Cameroon international also wanted by Chelsea.

Liverpool have enjoyed a stellar first season under Arne Slot despite many predicting them to struggle after Jurgen Klopp's departure. They are leading the Premier League title race by 13 points and finished first in the table in the league phase of the UEFA Champions League.

Slot has also led the Merseyside giants to the League Cup final where they will take on Newcastle United on March 16. However, they could benefit from quality additions in several areas including the middle of the park.

The Reds were reportedly interested in Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi last summer only for the Spaniard to snub a move to Anfield.

Slot chose not to sign an alternative and found an internal solution by turning to Ryan Gravenberch in the No. 6 role. Gravenberch has been one of the best players for the Merseyside club this season, having made the position his own. Alexis Mac Allister has also been excellent in a double pivot alongside the Dutchman.

However, it is evident that Slot does not feel Wataru Endo is good enough to rotate with the duo while he has also not used Tyler Morton much. Signing another quality central midfielder could be the need of the day for the Dutch manager in the summer.

Baleba is regarded very highly having done really well at Brighton following his reported £23.2 million move from Lille in 2023. The combative all-action midfielder has made 64 appearances for the Seagulls so far, scoring thrice and producing two assists.

Just 21, the youngster is tipped for a bright future and has been subject to interest from several top clubs such as Chelsea and Manchester City. Liverpool are among the long-term suitors of the midfielder and even wanted him prior to his switch to the Amex Stadium.

Pundit claims Liverpool superstar is 'nailed on' to win Ballon d'Or on one condition

Pundit Jamie O'Hara has claimed that Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah is destined to win the Ballon d'Or this season. He has insisted that the Egyptian will surely win the prestigious individual accolade if the Reds win the Premier League title this season.

The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder tipped Salah to win the Premier League 'Player of the Year' award and believes that he should win several other accolades as well. He told Grosvenor Sport (via GOAL):

"I think Mohamed Salah is nailed on for the Ballon d’Or if Liverpool win the Premier League. Who else is there to even compete with him? People may say Kylian Mbappe but he’s been getting stick for some of his performances since signing for Real Madrid and he hasn’t been doing it for France."

"I’ve seen the debate about him playing for Egypt, but AFCON is still a major tournament. Yes, it’s not the World Cup, but it’s still an important competition and he has a chance of going a long way in that."

O'Hara continued:

"He’ll definitely win the Premier League Player of the Season award. I can’t see another player getting anywhere near him. His numbers are just ridiculous – he steps up to the plate in big moments and carries his team through hard times."

"He’s a world-class player and a top professional. Liverpool are going to win the Premier League at a canter – they haven’t even got out of second gear for most of the season and Salah’s been the main part of what they’ve done. Fair play to him, because he’s going to walk all the awards at the end of the campaign."

Salah has been in the form of his life this season for Liverpool as they look destined to win their 20th league title. The Egyptian King has 30 goals and 22 assists in 39 appearances across all competitions this term.

