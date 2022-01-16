“We have won games like this” – Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel makes bold claim after Manchester City defeat

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel believes Chelsea deserved at least a draw from their game against Manchester City on Saturday. The blues fell to a 1-0 defeat thanks to a second-half strike from Kevin De Bruyne.

Tuchel, however, remained bullish after the match, defending his team’s overall performance. He told BT Sport:

"The result yes [disappointing]. This can happen if you play at City. We deserved a draw, defended very well. We did not allow chances. The goal was when we were not under pressure. We had chances. Performance wise, this is okay. We did not deserve to lose. We have won games like this against City. Is like this."

However, the stats suggest a different story. Manchester City completely controlled the proceedings, enjoying the lion’s share of possession and generating more shots as well. In fact, Pep Guardiola’s men got six shots on target to the Blues' one.

Thomas Tuchel’s side had started the season riding high on the wave that carried them to Champions League glory last season. Building the team on an impenetrable defense, the Blues sat at the summit of the league for weeks before a poor run of form in the festive period saw them lose their position and fall behind Manchester City.

However, after Saturday's defeat, Chelsea sit 13 points behind table-toppers Manchester City, and the Premier League title may have slipped out of reach for the Blues. They will now be setting their sights on winning the Carabao Cup final and mounting a defense of their Champions League crown.

My players know the title race is not over: Pep Guardiola wary of complacency

Manchester City v Chelsea - Premier League

With De Bruyne's fifth goal against his former club, Pep Guardiola had every reason to be pleased with City's win against the Blues. Even with the massive lead that the Cityzens now have in the Premier League, Guardiola is well aware that there is no room for complacency.

The former Barcelona manager noted that Liverpool had two games in hand, which could potentially bring down the gap to just eight points. He warned his players not to believe anyone who says that City have already won the league:

"I know them. We have been together for six seasons and most of the guys know how to celebrate the good moments and suffer in the bad ones, how to behave after all the games. They are going to hear people saying things that are not true, that it is over, but they know it is not over. Hats off - 12 wins, 36 points, but in January it is impossible it is over."

