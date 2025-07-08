"We were working with agent Jorge Mendes" - Portuguese club president reveals they were in talks to sign Diogo Jota from Liverpool next summer 

FC Porto president Andre Villas-Boas has revealed that they were in talks to bring Liverpool forward Diogo Jota back to the Estádio do Dragão before the 28-year-old tragically passed away last Thursday. Jota, who began his football journey with Gondomar S.C. in his hometown of Gondomar, previously wore Porto’s coluors between 2016 and 2017.

The football community was enveloped in a state of profound grief over the weekend as Diogo Jota, along with his 26-year-old brother, Andre Silva were laid to rest in Gondomar, near Porto. Villas-Boas, who was in attendance at the funeral, revealed that discussions had been held with agent Jorge Mendes about the possibility of orchestrating Jota’s return to Porto, specifically in the 2026-27 season. He said (via Liverpool Echo):

"Unfortunately, we were working with agent Jorge Mendes on Diogo Jota's return to FC Porto, and it won't be possible. It would be from 2026-27, and we had discussed the possibility. I made a point of conveying that message to Diogo, through Jorge Mendes, at his wedding, and it was a dream for all the Porto fans that it would happen."

He added:

"Diogo has a history in the senior ranks, and André has many years from the children's ranks to the under-19s. They were much loved. We've come to pay our respects to the family. Diogo, especially as the greatest public figure, was a silent hero. We all appreciated him for everything he stood for, not only on the pitch but also off it. He was a partner of FC Porto with its Esports team. Someone who will be remembered fondly, just like his brother. Diogo wasn't a member [of the club], but he became one today. I hope that all FC Porto members understand this move.”

According to reports from Spain, Jota and his brother lost their lives after the vehicle in which they were traveling suffered a tire blowout while overtaking another car. It subsequently veered off the road and erupted into flames. Meanwhile, Jota’s brother Silva also donned the Porto colours. Silva was a youth player when his brother was on the senior team.

Porto’s statement on the demise of Liverpool forward Diogo Jota

Immediately after the news of Diogo Jota and his brother’s death broke, tributes poured in from fans, teammates, and even rival clubs. It was a particularly sorrowful moment for Porto, who lost two of its former players. The Portuguese club expressed its sorrow and ‘heartfelt condolences’ in a post on social media. The statement reads:

“FC Porto is in mourning. It is with shock and deep sorrow that we send our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva, who was also our athlete in the youth ranks. Rest in peace.”

Jota played 39 matches across competitions for Porto, scoring nine goals and providing seven assists.

