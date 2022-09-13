"We are not on a World Cup mission, we are on a mission with PSG" - Marquinhos explains Neymar's thought process ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) captain Marquinhos has explained why Neymar is concentrating on club football ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Brazilian defender was speaking ahead of the Parisians' Champions League clash with Israeli side Maccabi Haifa on September 14.

He told reporters (via RMC Sport):

"For everyone, not just for Neymar. We are not on a World Cup mission, we are on a mission with PSG. It's an important match to play tomorrow. It's an important season, everyone in Consciousness, it motivates, it gives energy but you shouldn't think about the World Cup yet. You have to train well, eat and recover but it's better to focus on today."

Evidently, Marquinhos is eager for his Brazilian compatriot to keep his focus on PSG for now and rightfully so.

The reigning Ligue 1 champions have made a red-hot start to the season with the Brazilian forward a huge reason why.

The former Barcelona winger is flourishing for Christophe Galtier's side, having registered ten goals and seven assists in nine appearances.

Neymar has been delivering some of his best performances in a PSG shirt since joining the club back in 2017 for a world record £199.8 million.

The Brazilian's partnership with Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi is working wonders under Christophe Galtier.

The Parisians are among the favorites to lift the UEFA Champions League this season and looking increasingly likely to successfully defend their Ligue 1 crown.

There were reports that the forward may depart the Parc des Princes due to comments made by club-president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

However, he remains in Paris and his contract has now been extended until 2027 following an automatic renewal in July.

The former Santos striker has managed 110 goals and 67 assists in 153 appearances for PSG. He has won the Ligue 1 title on four occasions, among other honors.

PSG forward Neymar eyeing FIFA World Cup glory

The iconic Brazilian missing a World Cup winners medal

Brazil are the record holders of the FIFA World Cup, winning the competition five times.

They are among the favorites to lift the trophy this winter in Qatar and the striker's form may be key.

The Brazilian has scored 74 goals in 119 international appearances but still awaits FIFA World Cup glory.

A Selecao lost in the quarter-finals to Belgium in of the 2018 FIFA World Cup to Belgium.

Neymar and co will be looking to fare better come later this year and bring the golden trophy back to Brasilia.

