"Welcome to Miami my friend (only for dinner)" - Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham makes Instagram post alongside Neymar Jr

David Beckham took to his Instagram account and posted a photo with his wife Victoria and superstar striker Neymar Jr. The co-owner of Inter Miami welcomed Neymar to the city but downplayed any speculation about a move to Inter Miami.

"Welcome to Miami my friend 🩷 ( only for dinner)," David Beckham wrote on his IG post.

The Brazilian striker is currently playing for Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia. He was linked with a move to the MLS to reunite with his former teammates, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. However, it's unclear if there is any truth in these rumors, per Diario AS.

Neymar Jr is currently dealing with a serious knee and meniscus injury and is recovering from a surgery he had in early November. His return will happen at some point during the summer.

Neymar Jr is progressing well with recovery, but not expected to return soon

Neymar Jr has made good progress from the surgery he had in early November, but he is still ways away from being medically cleared to compete. The timetable for his recovery is nine to 10 months, meaning that he should be good to go by July or August.

"We haven't even reached the halfway point of his recovery; only when we are closer to nine or ten months (of physiotherapy) can we confirm his return to the pitch," Brazilian national team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar told the newspaper 'O Tempo', via beIN Sports.

The expectation is that he will miss the 2024 Copa America in June and July and he also remains a doubt for the Olympic Games in late July - early August.

According to a report from Bar Canaletes, Neymar is considering a return to Barcelona a few years after leaving the Blaugrana. The Brazilian forward is under contract with Al-Hilal through the summer of 2025 and he would be inclined to reunite with the Catalans once his deal expired.

Per the report, he believes he will have the opportunity to play at the highest level again, and better prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Barcelona president Joan Laporta is also open to such a move, but the team's financial struggles could be a struggle here.