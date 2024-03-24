“If you want to play on your own, go play tennis or golf” - Kylian Mbappe criticized over tensions with Lionel Messi and Neymar by YouTuber

Popular YouTuber Mohamed Henni continues to criticize Kylian Mbappe, and this time he questioned the French superstar's relationship with former PSG teammates Lionel Messi and Neymar. Henni, who was recently sent a legal notice from Mbappe after using his name for promotional reasons without his permission, believes the 25-year-old is selfish on and off the court.

"He doesn’t want to be associated with any brand or player. When he’s with Messi or Neymar, he sulks. At some point, if you want to play on your own, go play tennis or golf," Henni told TPMP, via Essentially Sports.

Henni isn't the only one to call out Kylian Mbappe; the Frenchman has received criticism from several fans for not being on the same page with Messi and Neymar during the two years they played together at PSG (2021-2023).

Although the superstar trio managed to win domestic titles, they failed to go all the way in the UEFA Champions League. Last summer, Lionel Messi left PSG to move to Inter Miami in the MLS, while Neymar moved to Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia.

As for Mbappe, he is set to leave the French giants at the end of the season and is reportedly finalizing a deal with Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappe says playing with Lionel Messi was 'special'

Despite the rumors about tension between Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, the French superstar had nothing but good words to say about his partnership with the Argentine legend.

Mbappe praised Messi for his playing style and opened up about how much playing alongside the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner helped him elevate his game.

"You always miss playing with Messi. For a striker like me who likes to devour space, with him you go with the certainty that you can have the ball. It was a luxury that only he can give you. But beyond that, playing with Messi was special...I want to thank Leo Messi who really helped me a lot this season, the staff, the management, and the people who work behind the scenes," he recently said, via Essentially Sports (h/t FootMercato).

Mbappe and PSG will now shift their attention to the season finale in Ligue 1, where they are frontrunners to win the championship. In between, they will take on Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.