Barcelona set to start major bidding war as Adidas prepare offer amid Nike contract standoff - Reports

According to a report by Footy Headlines, Adidas could join the race to sign a long-term deal with Barcelona to become the club's official kit maker. The Catalans are currently having a deal in place with Nike, which runs through 2028.

However, the report suggests that there has been tension between Nike and the Blaugrana lately, meaning that Barcelona could kick off a bidding race in search of a new deal.

The current deal between Nike and the Catalans started in 2018 and will run for 10 years, worth a total of €1.05 billion. The club earns €105 million per year as a result of its collaboration with Nike.

Adidas and Nike continue to battle for deals with major European clubs and national teams. As per Footy Headlines, the German company will see its long-term collaboration with the German national team end in 2027, as Nike will become the official supplier of the national team kits from the UEFA Euro 2028.

This is a major upset for Adidas, whose partnership with the German Football Federation ran for decades.

Expand Tweet

Barcelona president addresses partnership with Nike

Barcelona president Joan Laporta opened up about the club's collaboration with Nike. The Catalans and the sports manufacturer have been collaborating for 27 years but Laporta claimed that Nike's efforts are 'not enough' at the moment and the club is examining alternative options.

"It is up in the air. There is Nike, some Nike competitors. But there is a third way, to make our own shirt. It is a very important decision," Joan Laporta recently said, via Barca Universal.

"We are having meetings, they have made an effort that I have greatly appreciated but it is not enough and we are going to decide what is best for Barcelona. It is the market and the market is telling us that Barça is worth more than what we have in the contract with Nike."

If Adidas strikes a deal with the Blaugrana, they will have a collaboration with both La Liga giants, as they currently have a deal in place with Real Madrid.