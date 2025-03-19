"Well, I'm going to look" - Barcelona legend Xavi hints at Premier League managerial role

Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez has revealed that he's preparing for a managerial return after the end of the 2024/25 campaign. The former La Blaugrana boss stated that he will start looking for roles across different leagues after June but, until then, he's enjoying football as a fan.

Ad

The former Spanish midfielder told French outlet L'Equipe (via Tribal Football):

"Until June I need peace of mind. Starting in June, we will see what the club market. Enjoying day to day, being a father, Enjoy a soccer game without having the need or tension of the result. I'm happy."

In his preparation to return as a manager, Xavi stated that he will study Premier League managers. He named the likes of Pep Guardiola, Arne Slot, Nuno Espirito Santo and more. Apart from the top Premier League sides, he also talked about analysing the Bundesliga and national leagues of Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Portugal.

Ad

Trending

"I see all the teams. Even if I'm more in tune with Guardiola, Klopp, Arne Slot. But they are different. What does Tottenham do? What does Newcastle do? What is the Nottingham Forest above doing now? What does Nuno Espirito Santo do?" he said.

Xavi further explained:

"Well, I'm going to look. Or what De Zebri does in a ball outing. Luis Enrique, who is doing something different last year. And not only more important leagues, but also that of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Portugal. Obviouly the Champions League. I like to see, I am up to date. I have fun. Bayern itself, with Kompany doing a good job, Xabi Alonso, Arteta at Arsenal. I'm up to date."

Ad

The Spanish football icon started his managerial career at Al-Sadd and later joined Barcelona in November 2021. He won the LaLiga title and the Spanish Super Cup in the 2022/23 season. However, Xavi was sacked at the end of the last season as Hansi Flick was brought in as the new manager by the La Blaugrana board.

Barcelona star Marc Casado likely to miss 2 months of action due to injury

Atletico de Madrid v FC Barcelona - La Liga EA Sports - Source: Getty

Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado is likely to miss two months of action due to a partial ligament tear he suffered during the side's 4-2 LaLiga win over Atletico Madrid on Sunday, March 16. Casado was taken off in the 67th minute of the match and replaced by Eric Garcia.

Ad

According to an official statement by the club, he's expected to be sidelined for two months.

“It has been confirmed that he has a partial tear of the lateral collateral ligament of the right knee."

“He will be undergoing conservative treatment that means he is likely to be out of action for two months," the statement read.

The 21-year-old has also withdrawn from Spain's Nations League squad, who are set to face the Netherlands in the quarterfinals (March 20). The Spanish midfielder has made 36 appearances across all competitions for La Blaugrana this season, scoring one and assisting six goals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback