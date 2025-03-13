“Well, with me, hopefully with no one else” - Cole Palmer’s girlfriend Connie Grace on relationship with ‘cuddly’ Chelsea star

Chelsea star Cole Palmer's girlfriend Connie Grace recently opened up about their relationship. Grace described Palmer as "warm and cuddly" during the conversation.

At the age of 22, Cole Palmer is often considered among the most promising young footballers in the world. The England international is a regular starter for Chelsea under Enzo Maresca, recording 14 goals and six assists in 32 outings across competitions this term.

In an interview for the Amazon Prime documentary, England's Lions: A New Generation, the Blues star's girlfriend offered a glimpse into her personal life. Connie Grace recalled how she first met Cole Palmer and said (via GOAL):

"We met when we were 17. I think he knew me through mutual friends so I think he probably had his eye on me. Oh, he's warm and cuddly. Well, with me, hopefully with no one else. When you know how much someone wants something and you know that's someone's dream, you just feel so proud."

Further, Grace also claimed that the Chelsea star has not changed much since he was 17. She continued:

"Cole now is still the same Cole that I met when I was 17. Obviously, he's changed, he's grown up, and his life now is completely different, but he's still the same boy, he's still laid-back Cole."

Connie Grace is a social media influencer with over 25K followers on Instagram. As per The Sun, she hails from Palmer's hometown, Manchester. Things became official when the two posed together with Palmer's PFA Young Player of the Year award in September last year.

"You've got to love him for that" - Connie Grace explains how Chelsea star Cole Palmer can adapt to any situation

In her aforementioned conversation on Amazon Prime's England's Lions: A New Generation, Connie Grace also elaborated on Cole Palmer's dedication to football. Grace said that the Chelsea star can adapt to any situation and explained (via GOAL):

"Cole will adapt to whatever situation he's in. He's not bothered that he's that far from home because all he wants to do is play football and if it means leaving home and being in a place which is completely different to where he's from, he'll do it."

Grace added:

"He's not bothered about the whole fame side of it and he's not bothered what people think of him. He is only just bothered about scoring goals and doing well for his team, doing well for his country, and you've got to love him for that."

Cole Palmer will next be seen on the field against Copenhagen in Chelsea's UEFA Conference League clash on Thursday, March 13. The Blues will then face Arsenal in the Premier League on March 16.

