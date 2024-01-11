“Went to watch the team his father owns” “Aura” - Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo’s son attends Real Madrid vs Atletico clash

Fans have reacted to Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo's son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., attending Los Blancos' semifinal with Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup in Riyadh on Wednesday (January 10).

An eight-goal thriller saw both teams level on 3-3 at the end of the regulation 90 minutes. Mario Hermoso gave Atletico an eight-minute lead, which was cancelled out by Antonio Rudiger 12 minutes later.

At the stroke of the half-hour mark, Ferland Mendy put Los Blancos ahead, only for Antoine Griezmann making it all square eight minutes before half-time. Rudiger turned the ball into his own net in the 78th minute, but Dani Carvajal saved his blushes by netting seven minutes later to force extra time.

There, Los Blancos scored through Joselu in the 116th minute and Brahim Diaz in the second minute of stoppage time as Ronaldo's former club reached back-to-back Super Cup finals.

Meanwhile, fans went ga ga at the sight of Ronaldo's son watching his father's former team in action. It's not known if Ronaldo was also in attendance. The Portuguese is a bonafide Real Madrid legend, their top goalscorer with 450 goals in 438 games across competitions between 2009 and 2018.

One fan tweeted:

"He went to watch the team his father owns."

Another chimed in:

"Little boy with the Aura"

Here are the top reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Ronaldo, now at Al-Nassr, is enjoying a midseason break. He could next be in action on January 24 in a friendly with Shanghai Shenhua.

How did Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo fare against Atletico Madrid?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is widely regarded as one of the best players and most lethal goalscorers of all time. He has amassed over 850 goals for club and country, with more than half of them - 450 - coming for Real Madrid.

The 38-year-old has an impressive record against Atletico Madrid, bagging 25 goals and nine assists in 37 games across competitions. All but three of those goals came in 31 games while playing for Los Blancos.

Ronaldo's three other goals - all in the same game - against Atletico came while playing for Juventus in a 3-0 home win in the 2018-19 Champions League. Thanks to his efforts, Juve overtuned a two-goal deficit to move to the quarterfinals.