West Ham have their eyes set on £20 million-rated Juventus star

According to multiple reports, West Ham are battling Sampdoria to sign Juventus left-back Luca Pellegrini. The Italian's agent met with club representatives in Turin on Monday. West Ham seem keen on signing the young player and are ready to go against Sampdoria in a race to secure the player’s signature.

22-year-old Pellegrini joined Juventus for £20 million from AS Roma in the summer transfer window of 2019. However, he spent the next two seasons away on loan and is yet to make his senior Juventus debut.

West Ham are interested in signing Juventus left-back Luca Pellegrini 🇮🇹 on loan.



(via @romeoagresti)

He spent the 2019-20 season with Cagliari and had some impressive performances as he clocked 7 assists in 36 games for the club. He was then sent out on loan to Genoa last season. Pellegrini suffered a long-term thigh injury which kept him out of action for most of the season and only managed to make 12 appearances for Genoa.

Luca Pellegrini would be a perfect adition to the West Ham squad

Luca Pellegrini in action for Juventus

Now that Luca Pellegrini is fit, he could leave the club yet again. According to reports, his agent has already met with Juventus in Turin on Monday to discuss this with the club. Both West Ham and Sampdoria are battling it out to sign the left-back from Juventus.

Pellegrini would be an amazing addition for the Hammers but it would be advisable for them to sign Pellegrini on loan. A loan deal would be quicker considering this deal is set to take place on deadline day. More importantly, Pellegrini still needs to show that he has overcome all the injuries he sustained last season. West Ham cannot be certain that he has completely overcome the lengthy spell he spent on the sidelines.

West Ham are still hopeful of pushing through a loan deal to sign Juventus left-back Luca Pellegrini according to a report from Tuttosport. pic.twitter.com/8z96bloJVG — Louis (West Ham Central) (@central_louis) August 31, 2021

If Pellegrini can show that he does not face any injury problems, then West Ham could consider a permanent deal for the player next summer. A loan with an option to buy next season would make perfect sense for the club and this is what West Ham will be pushing for.

The Hammers do need a left wing back with Aaron Cresswell used as a left-sided center back. Arthur Masuaku is not available for selection either after being ruled out with an injury. With the Europa League group stages starting soon, West Ham need depth in their squad and adding Pellegrini to their ranks makes perfect sense.

