West Ham star rejects club's contract offers amid interest from Chelsea and Manchester United - Reports

Chelsea and Manchester United have been put on red alert after midfielder Declan Rice reportedly rejected two of West Ham's most recent contract offers.

The 22-year-old is currently one of the most sought-after players in English football. He is expected to make a move to one of the Premier League's Big Six in the near future.

According to Goal, Declan Rice has asked to be informed of any contact between West Ham and potential suitors. His contract with the Hammers runs until 2024, but the east London giants are keen to extend it to ward off interest from other clubs.

Declan Rice spent the majority of his youth career with Chelsea before joining West Ham's youth academy in 2014. He made his debut for the Hammers in 2015 at the age of 16. He has since developed into one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League.

His consistent performances in the English top flight helped West Ham finish in sixth place last season, thereby helping the club secure qualification for next season's Europa League.

Declan Rice has been heavily linked with a move to one of the Premier League's top clubs in the last couple of years.

Chelsea were reportedly interested in signing him last summer but were unwilling to match West Ham's £70-million valuation of the midfielder.

The 22-year-old was said to be keen to rejoin the Blues and play under the management of Frank Lampard. However, the Stamford Bridge outfit have cooled their interest in him since Lampard's departure in January.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are desperate to sign a defensive midfielder this summer. The Red Devils recently announced the signing of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund and are in talks with Real Madrid over a deal for Raphael Varane.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was left disappointed by the inconsistent performances of Scott McTominay and Fred towards the end of last season. As a result, the Norwegian tactician will reportedly prioritize the signing of a defensive midfielder this summer.

Declan Rice 'rejects TWO new contract offers at West Ham and asks to be kept informed on big clubs' bids'... with Manchester United and Chelsea on red alert to sign the England star. pic.twitter.com/JLFdNxf9TB — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) July 1, 2021

Also read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Updates on Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's futures, Arsenal active in the transfer market and more

Manchester United could have the edge over Chelsea in the race for West Ham star Declan Rice

Manchester United could offer Jesse Lingard plus cash in exchange for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice

West Ham are reportedly keen to sign Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard this summer.

The 28-year-old spent the second half of the 2020-21 season on loan with the Hammers and scored nine goals in just 16 appearances for the side.

Exclusive: Declan Rice puts Manchester United and Chelsea on alert by turning down two West Ham contract offers. He also wants to be informed of any bids #whufc #mufc #cfc https://t.co/e2Uz4KNBlw — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) July 1, 2021

Manchester United could look to offer Jesse Lingard plus cash in exchange for Declan Rice this summer. This could give them an advantage over Chelsea in their pursuit of the English midfielder.

Also read: Euro 2020: 5 players who have surprised everyone with their performances

A new article, every week. Check the latest transfer news from Fabrizio Romano here.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh