"What a beast you are brother" - Enzo Fernandez salutes 26-year-old Chelsea teammate after 3-0 win over PSG in Club World Cup final

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernadez took to social media and lauded teammate Marc Cucurella after the Blues recorded a 3-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the FIFA Club World Cup final. The Premier League giants demolished Luis Enrique's side at the MetLife Stadium on Sunday, July 13.

Cole Palmer broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute, courtesy of Malo Gusto's assist. After eight minutes, the Englishman doubled the Blues' lead with a similar left-footed shot (30'). In the 43rd minute, new Chelsea signing Joao Pedro scored the Blues' third goal of the match, thanks to an assist from Palmer.

The game ended 3-0, and Cole Palmer was named Player of the Match as he netted a brace and provided an assist, while also maintaining a passing accuracy of 81 per cent.

After Chelsea were crowned champions, Marc Cucurella posted a picture with the Club World Cup trophy on Instagram. He captioned the post:

"We did it Blues. Champions of the World."

Responding to the post, Enzo Fernendez commented:

"What a beast you are brother"

Against PSG, Cucurella had a passing accuracy of 90 per cent. The Spanish defender won two duels and made three clearances. However, he also missed one big chance and committed three fouls, as per FotMob.

Chelsea interested in signing PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma: Reports

According to French outlet L'Equipe (via Football Talk), Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma this summer. The Blues view the Italian custodian as an upgrade on Robert Sanchez.

The Blues have made significant additions to the attacking department with the signings of Liam Delap, Joao Pedro, Jamie Gittens, and more. However, with four weeks remaining in the summer transfer window, Enzo Maresca's team looks set to prioritise reinforcements in the backline.

Donnarumma's current deal with PSG will expire next summer. With less than 12 months remaining on his contract, the Blues are looking to secure a bargain deal for the Italian goalkeeper.

The 26-year-old, who joined PSG from AC Milan in 2021, has kept 56 clean sheets in 161 games for the Ligue1 giants. Donnarumma also played a key role in PSG's quadruple-winning campaign this term, keeping 17 clean sheets in 47 games and conceding only 43 goals.

